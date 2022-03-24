Muir 'confident' Pyledriver can put pressure on Dubai Sheema Classic rivals

William Muir is confident Coronation Cup winner Pyledriver can put a disappointing run at the Saudi Cup behind him and produce a winning performance in the Dubai Sheema Classic on Saturday.

The five-year-old disappointed on his most recent start when down the field at last month’s Saudi Cup meeting in Riyadh, but Muir has been pleased with what he’s seen from the son of Harbour Watch since touching down in Dubai.

“Pyledriver travelled over well and he’s been training well over here," trainer Muir said.

"His last run was disappointing for all of us as we’d gone to Saudi with big hopes as he was in great shape, but we’ve put a line through it as we were drawn on the wide outside that day and we just could not get in and get himself sorted."

Pyledriver has been drawn in Gate 1 for the $6 million Group 1 Sheema Classic over a mile-and-a-half on Dubai World Cup night with organisers expecting a packed house at Meydan.

"He’s very good in himself and he’s better than he was in Hong Kong. Glory Vase was a very good winner and he’s only just got us in the last 100 yards.

“I think we’ll run well up to that form and Glory Vase is well fancied. It’s a very strong race, but I’m very confident about my horse."

Frankie Dettori will be in the saddle at the weekend after regular rider Martin Dwyer suffered an injury in the UK last week.

"Martin is sore and he realised quite quickly that he had to be professional and say he wouldn’t be able to ride him," Muir said.

“He contacted Frankie for me and spoke to him, they’re good pals so he sorted everything out. I think he’s disappointed though, as you look forward to these days.”

Horses take morning gallop around Meydan

Expand Autoplay Dubai World Cup favourite Life Is Good gallops in the morning track work at Meydan Racecourse. AP Photo

While the focus for Saturday's Dubnai Sheema Classic may centre on some of the top Japanese chances and Yibir, Godolphin’s Breeders’ Cup Turf winner, Shadwell Stable’s racing manager Angus Gold has warned rivals not to discount the prospects of Hukum.

"I don't want to jeopardise anything but I think he's doing as well as we could want him to be at the moment," Gold said.

"I saw him have an exercise on the training track this morning and he looks very bright and well and happy in himself. He moved very well and his jockey Jim Crowley was very happy with him, so it's so far so good.

"It's a hell of a race on Saturday and it's obviously very much his stiffest test yet. He's done nothing wrong for us though and deserves to have a crack at it. He's been very consistent at a lesser level than this and now he's got to step up a level and take on the big boys."