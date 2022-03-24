Saeed bin Suroor backs Real World to clinch Dubai World Cup crown

Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor believes Real World can bounce back and hand him a 10th Dubai World Cup in the 26th running of the thoroughbred spectacle at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

The Emirati is confident that the five-year-old will put a disappointment run at the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup – that ended a five-race winning streak – behind him this weekend. The son of Dark Angel suffered his first defeat in six starts when finishing 11th in Riyadh.

Godolphin are double-handed in the $12m Group 1 race in Dubai with Real World drawn in Gate 6 and the French maestro Andre Fabre-trained Magny Course jumping out of Gate 9.

“This was always the plan for him and we’ve always trained him on the all-weather track at home,” Bin Suroor said of his preparation for the race that will be run over the 2,000 metre dirt surface.

“Real World missed the break in the Saudi Cup and that effectively ended his chances. But he’s come out of that run very well and has trained on really well.

“He worked last Saturday and it was the best work I’ve ever seen, clocking 1 minute 26 seconds on the bridle."

“His draw is brilliant and Christophe [Soumillon] the jockey knows the track very well,” Bin Suroor added.

“Christophe is a two-time winner of the race [with Thunder Snow in 2018 and 2019] so it’s great to have him on our side.

“It’s a very tough race and it’s hard to win. You always have to have a good horse. We’ve won it nine times and we’ll try to do it again.”

Magny Course, third in the Dubai World Cup 12 months ago, is back after finishing one spot ahead of Real World in the Saudi Cup.

The real test for the Godolphin pair is sure to come from the American quartet led by Life Is Good along with Hot Rod Charlie and the Saudi Cup runner-up and third-place finisher, Country Grammer and Midnight Bourbon.

Elliott Walden, president of WinStar Farm and China Horse Club, the owners of Life Is Good, described the four-year-old Into Mischief colt as a “super horse” and in a good position in Gate 1.

“It’s a 11-horse field and the inside draw shouldn’t bother him,” Waldon said after picking up the draw slot.

“It’s been amazing and he never had a bad day. He’s special in every way and has a beautiful way of moving, and I think he knows he’s special and a great honour to be here and be the favourite.

“We are looking to good things Saturday. We’re grateful to have him – a special horse. Every time he’s gone on the race track he’s done well.

“He has enough time to get over from the inside draw and has enough speed to put himself in a good position.”

Hot Rod Charlie starts from Gate 7, while Midnight Bourbon is next to him in Gate 8 and County Grammer in Gate 5.

Japan’s Chuwa Wizard, last year’s runner-up to Godolphin’s Mystic Guide, starts from gate three – just as last year.

“I’m happy with the gate and his condition is better than last year,” his trainer Ryuji Okubo said.

“He’s got the experience of Meydan last year and that has served him well for this year. I’m happier this year that he’s drawn well again, and that’s perfect for him.”

The local trainers Salem bin Ghadayer’s Hypothetical and Bhupat Seemar’s Remorse were the winner and runner-up of the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 over the track and trip on Super Saturday, the traditional Dubai World Cup dress rehearsal.

Completing the 11-runner field are William Haggas’ ­Grocer Jack from the UK while Antonio Cintra Pereira’s Aero Trem carries the hopes of ­Uruguay.