Life Is Good headlines $12m Dubai World Cup as 11-runner field announced for 2022 race

American superstar Life Is Good headlines a likely field of 11 runners in the 26th running of the $12 million Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on March 26.

Life Is Good arrives in Dubai having won five of his six career starts, including the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and the Pegasus World Cup in his last two runs.

Challenging the Todd Pletcher-trained horse are three other American raiders: Doug O’Neill’s Hot Rod Charlie, Bob Baffert’s Country Grammer, and Steve Asmussen’s Midnight Bourbon.

Hot Rod Charlie has been based in Dubai since January and won the Group 2 Maktoum Challenge Round 2, while Country Grammer and Midnight Bourbon were second and third respectively in the Saudi Cup three weeks ago.

The international line-up also sees participation from Uruguay, with Premio Latinoamericano winner Aero Trem taking his chance for trainer Antonio Cintra Pereira, while last year’s runner-up Chuwa Wizard of Japan and 2021's third-placed horse, Godolphin’s Magny Cours, return.

Saeed bin Suroor’s Real World is Godolphin’s second runner while Salem bin Ghadayer’s Hypothetical and Bhupat Seemar’s Remorse are the two other local runners in the field. The William Haggas-trained Grocer Jack is the sole entry from the UK.

Real World was an impressive winner of the Group 2 Zabeel Mile on the turf at Meydan before being unplaced in the Saudi Cup on the dirt.

Hypothetical and Remorse were first and second in the Group 1 Maktoum Challenge Round-3 over the track and trip on Super Saturday, the Dubai World Cup dress rehearsal.

Country Grammer finished runner-up at the Saudi Cup. AP

“We are delighted with the strength of the entries for the 26th Dubai World Cup meeting,” Major General Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, general manager of Dubai Racing Club said of the entries declared on Thursday.

“We have strength and depth across all nine races and it’s wonderful to have so many different countries represented. We are also extremely happy to be able to welcome back a capacity crowd for the first time since 2019 and we hope that everyone will enjoy a superb evening of racing.”

The $6m Dubai Sheema Classic is the main supporting race and has attracted a likely field of 14, including Group 1 winners Glory Vase and Shahryar, from Japan, as well as Godolphin’s Yibir, an impressive winner of the Group 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf for Charlie Appleby.

A strong turnout from the UK includes William Muir’s Group 1 Coronation Cup winner Pyledriver, as well as Haggas’ Dubai Honour and Alenquer, and Hukum trained by Owen Burrows.

Godolphin's Magny Cours aims to go two better than the third-placed finish at the 2021 Dubai Wold Cup. Shutterstock

The UK also has strong representation in the Group 1 Dubai Turf, in which the John Gosden-trained Lord North will defend his title but faces opposition from three-time Dubai winner Lord Glitters, trained by David O’Meara, as well as Japanese raiders Schnell Meister, Vin De Garde and Panthalassa.

The Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen sprint on dirt sees US Grade 1 winners Dr. Schivel and Drain The Clock go up against Japanese stars Copano Kicking, Chain Of Love, and Red Le Zele.

The Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint on turf is set for an intriguing clash between three of Appleby’s stars: the Group 1 Ascot Champion Sprint winner Creative Force and Man Of Promise, who has won thrice over the track, as well as Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort winner Naval Crown.

The trio will be up against European Group 1 winners Emaraaty Ana and A Case Of You, while Bill Mott sends out Casa Creed, a narrow second in the 1351 Turf Sprint in Saudi last time out.

Seemar’s Secret Ambition bids for his title defence of the Group 2 Godolphin Mile while the Argentine Derby winner Irwin is among a cosmopolitan cast for the UAE Derby that also includes Baffert’s Group 1 Del Mar Futurity winner Pinehurst, who narrowly held off the re-opposing Sekifu in the Saudi Derby.

Yoshito Yahagi’s Stay Foolish, successful in Saudi, heads the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup that also include Appleby’s Manobo, unbeaten in all five starts including in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy over the track and trip.

The Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians has attracted an international field that includes defending champion Deryan, trained in France, as is as fellow Group 1 winner Hadi De Carrerre. A strong home challenge is headed by Group 1 winners RB Rich Lyke Me, Rajeh, Brraq and Jugurtha De Monlau.

The nine-race card kicks off with the Arabian showpiece at 3:45pm with the flagship Dubai World Cup scheduled to take place at 8:30pm.