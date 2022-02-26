Oertel and Seemar share honours at Sharjah’s penultimate season meeting

Ernst Oertel and Bhupat Seemar walked away with the two feature prizes that were up for grabs at Sharjah’s penultimate race meeting of the season on Saturday.

Oertel’s AF Thayer under Ray Dawson was a convincing winner of the Crown Prince of Sharjah, a 1,200-metre sprint for Purebred Arabians with 'prestige' status.

Dawson eased AF Thayer into contention just after half way and, once in front about 400m out, they were never going to be denied. The homebred five year old has now won half of his eight career starts.

Results 2.30pm: Dubai Creek Tower – Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m; Winner: Marmara Xm, Gary Sanchez (jockey), Abdelkhir Adam (trainer) 3pm: Al Yasmeen – Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: AS Hajez, Jesus Rosales, Khalifa Al Neyadi 3.30pm: Al Ferdous – Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: Soukainah, Sebastien Martino, Jean-Claude Pecout 4pm: The Crown Prince Of Sharjah – Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: AF Thayer, Ray Dawson, Ernst Oertel 4.30pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup – Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: George Villiers, Antonio Fresu, Bhupat Seemar 5pm: Palma Spring – Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Es Abu Mousa, Antonio Fresu, Abubakar Daud

Seemar bagged the Dh200,000 Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Handicap for thoroughbreds with George Villiers ridden by Antonio Fresu.

The Italian jockey was content to bide his time before challenging on the home turn.

Once he pushed, his mount shot to the front to record a relatively comfortable win from Far Sky and stable companion Miller’s House by two and three-quarter lengths and two and-a-quarter lengths respectively.

The seven-year-old Dubawi gelding recorded his sixth career success and fourth in the UAE having scored on the Meydan dirt track three times.

Fresu completed a double by taking the concluding handicap on Abubakar Daud’s Es Abu Mousa.

Fresu clearly thought he was going to win from a long way out and his mount, a six year old , certainly did not disappoint and sauntered clear over the final 200m to register a second career victory.