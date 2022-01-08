Godolphin’s Path Of Thunder lands Zabeel Trophy at Meydan

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby scooped the feature prize to complete a double but it was Bhupat Seemar who stole the show with five winners at Meydan’s bumper nine-race card on Friday.

Appleby had a trio in the Zabeel Trophy, the most valuable prize of the night, and it was Path Of Thunder under Richard Mullen who won the 1,600 rated conditions race.

Keen early on, Mullen was able to settle him just behind the early pace before driving him past stablemate La Barrosa entering the final 200m. The pair were soon clear with the race over as a contest.

“We had three runners and thought they all had a good chance,” Appleby said of the five-year-old Night Of Thunder gelding.

“His winning was a bit of a surprise to be honest but this was a good race for him.

“He is high in the handicap so options are limited in that sphere but he has done it nicely tonight and it is nice to see him get his head in front again.”

Seemar and his stable jockey Tadhg O’Shea set the ball rolling by taking the opener with Durandal, who was a class above in his maiden run over the 1,200m trip on turf.

Ranaan, under Antonio Fresu, then completed a quick double for Seemar 35 minutes later.

Fresu, who rode four winners on the night, landed the next two prizes for Seemar.

The Italian rode Ranaan and Law Of Peace for Seemar, and Alkaamel and Dahawi for Emirati trainer Musabah Al Muhairi.

O’Shea completed a treble on the night on board Seemar’s Sanad Libya and Al Nefud.

“It has been an amazing evening but we thought we had some good chances and the horses are in great form,” Seemar said.

“This horse just stays well as he showed there and this is just great for the whole team who all work so hard,” after Al Nefud completed back-to-back victories and the five timer for the Zabeel Stables trainer.

Raced thrice in Britain by Appleby for Godolphin, placed on each occasion, Al Nefud looked an exciting horse winning his maiden and was well on top here from a long way out.

“He is a very nice horse and an exciting prospect,” O’Shea said. “This was a much better race than the last time but he did it nicely.”

Results

5.25pm: Etihad Museum – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: Durandal, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Bhupat Seemar (trainer)

6pm: Al Shindaga Museum – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: Ranaan, Antonio Fresu, Bhupat Seemar

6.35pm: Poet Al Oqaili – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Alkaamel, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

7.10pm: Majlis Ghurfat Al Sheif – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Law Of Peace, Antonio Fresu, Bhupat Seemar

7.45pm: Hatta – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Silent Film, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.20pm: Al Fahidi – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m

Winner: Sanad Libya, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar

8.55pm: Zabeel Trophy – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Path Of Thunder, Richard Mullen, Charlie Appleby

9.30pm: Coins Museum – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Al Nefud, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar

10.05pm: Al Quoz Creative – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,000m

Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi