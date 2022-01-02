Shahama wins UAE 1000 Guineas Trial at rain-affected meet at Meydan

Shahama will be a strong candidate for the UAE 1000 Guineas after winning the Trial at Meydan on New Year’s Day.

The Munnings filly made it two wins from two as she weaved through traffic on the home stretch to beat Bhupat Seemar’s pair Shinyar and Shadzadi by two and-a-half lengths and one and-a-quarter lengths respectively.

Adrie de Vries switched her from the inside rails to the outside, and once clear Shahama left her rivals in a run reminiscent of her breathtaking debut win over the track and trip three weeks ago.

Trained by Bahraini Fawzi Nass for KHK Racing, she was an expensive purchase by her trainer in April at Ocala when he signed the docket at $425,000.

She has certainly done nothing wrong in two racecourse appearances and the 1,600m of the UAE 1000 Guineas is likely to suit her.

“She is a lovely filly and we have always really liked her,” De Vries said. “She won well first time but improved from that and, in fairness to her, it was her raw talent that won this tonight because we were struggling for room momentarily.

“She has a big, long stride and is going to be better over further. She will have learned even more this time and the extra experience will hold her in good stead.”

Seemar and stable jockey Tadhg O’Shea completed a double on the rain-drenched Saturday meeting where the two turf races were switched to the dirt and the final turf sprint on the card abandoned.

The highlight of the double for the Zabeel Stables trainer was saddling the first two home in the featured Listed Garhoud Sprint.

O’Shea on Switzerland came home more than nine lengths clear of Gladiator King under Mickael Barzalona, both in the silks of RRR Racing.

Over 1,200m on dirt, O’Shea came from last to first on the home turn.

It was a seventh career success for the eight-year-old Speightstown gelding and first since last year’s winning seasonal debut in the Group 3 Dubawi Stakes over the track and trip.

“That was very pleasing and we hoped for a good effort because he had been working very well,” Seemar said.

“We have learned a lot about him after just three runs for us last season. Gladiator King has also run a very big race so we can only be delighted with the whole race.”

Results:

6.35pm: Etihad Museum – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner: Al Khaleejy, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer)

7.10pm: Dubai Opera – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Fakhr, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.45pm: Al Jaddaf Mile – Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Conglomerate, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar

8.20pm: Nad Al Sheba Classic – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Desert Peace, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.55pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial – Conditions (TB) Dh183,650 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Shahama, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass

9.30pm: Al Garhoud Sprint – Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar

10.05pm: The Palm Jumeirah – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,000m

Abandoned