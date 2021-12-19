Bahar Muscat impresses in Listed Abu Dhabi Championship

Bahar Muscat made it three from three with his most impressive victory in the Listed Abu Dhabi Championship in the year-ending meeting at the capital’s racecourse on Sunday.

Well drawn in gate 4, his jockey Antonio Fresu was quickly of the stalls and had him settled in front before pulling clear of the chasing pack on the home stretch to come home five and-a-half lengths clear of RB Yas Sir with AF Almualami a neck behind in third.

“He won well two weeks ago and this horse has improved from that run and won very easy this time,” Fresu said of the AF Albahar colt.

“The last time he was a little bit green but today I could lead the race. I wasn’t looking to do anything and when I asked him to go in the last two furlongs he found another gear and went really well.”

Results 5pm: Warsan Lake – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m; Winner: Dhaw Al Reef, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Al Quadra Lake – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Mrouwah Al Gharbia, Sando Paiva, Abubakar Daud 6pm: Hatta Lake – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: AF Yatroq, George Buckell, Ernst Oertel 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Adries de Vries, Ibrahim Aseel 7pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Bahar Muscat, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7.30pm: Zakher Lake – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Alfareeq, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi.

Bahar Muscat’s handler Ibrahim Al Hadhrami was understandably pleased with the improvement.

“That was very impressive and the best we have seen so far of him,” the Omani trainer said.

“He’s a pretty good young horse and we would expect him to build on this win. Obviously we’ll have to see how he has come out of this race and see where he goes next."

Abdullah Al Hammadi, who is enjoying a super season, claimed the opening prize with Dhaw Al Reef to take his tally 17 and join Doug Watson on top of the UAE trainer’s championship chart.

The five year old by Bibi De Carrere, under Sam Hitchcock, tracked the leaders before taking up the running from 300m to win from Bassa’Am and Shamak by a head and neck respectively.

Dane O’Neill produced a well-time run on Musabah Al Muahiri’s Alfareeq to win the concluding and only thoroughbred prize on the card.

“He’s taken off from where he left last season,” Al Muhairi said of the Dark Angel gelding.

“He’s run well in stronger company and rounded off last season with conditions prize on the turf at Meydan. He’s come a bit late but showed his class with an impressive win tonight.”