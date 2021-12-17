Tuz the star as O’Shea lands Meydan treble

Tadhg O’Shea scooped three winners including the thoroughbred feature and most valuable prize on board Tuz at Meydan on Thursday.

Settled in behind the leaders, O’Shea moved closer on the home turn before asking the four-year-old for maximum effort in the straight, the pair grabbing the initiative passing the 200m pole and running on strongly for his first local success at the fifth attempt.

Tuz arrived in Dubai with two victories in Russian in 2019. He was beaten in the Godolphin Mile on the Dubai World Cup card in March, after which he was gelded.

“He is a lovely, big horse and one we have always thought a lot of but things did not really go as smoothly as we hoped last season,” O’Shea said after his win over Eastern World and last year’s winner Thegreatcollection.

“Gelding him was the right thing to do and he has always worked like a proper horse and now he is growing up. He is exciting.”

O’Shea’s first of three winners came on another Bhupath Seemar-trained mount Kafoo in the preceding race.

The son of 2008 Dubai World Cup winner Curlin, the three year old made it two from two after edging out Prince Eiji in a thriller.

Unraced in his native US when with Bob Baffert, Kafoo was able to overcome a slow start and showed his battling qualities in the final stages.

“He is a proper racehorse and had learnt a lot from that first win,” Seemar said. “He missed the break today so had to face the kickback and he needs further than that 1,400m so it was very pleasing indeed.”

The inaugural running of the Mirdif Stakes, a 1,400m conditions race for two year olds, also went the way of O’Shea, this time combining with Russian handler Pavel Vashchenko to win on Azure Coast.

Victory looked unlikely after a slow start with O’Shea in last and, at halfway, almost tailed off.

However, they started to make progress on the home turn before flying home in the straight to snatch a dramatic victory.

Azure Coast remains unbeaten having landed his only previous start, a 1,600m conditions race, on dirt in Moscow.

Ahmed Al Mehairbi landed the Group 1 Madjani Stakes for the Purebred Arabians when Kerless Del Roc made all under Fernando Jara.

The four year old colt was improving his record to four wins from seven starts, all his previous victories on dirt at Al Ain where he and Jara won three consecutive races last season.

“That was a big performance today and we wanted to be positive on him to avoid any risk of trouble in among runners,” Jara said.

“I won three times on him last season but this was certainly a career best and we would like to think he will at least be competitive in Group One company with the Kahayla Classic a race to aim for.”

Results

6.35pm: The Madjani Stakes – Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Kerless Del Roc, Fernando Jara (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

7.10pm: Evidenza – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

7.45pm: The Longines Conquest – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Fire Group, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

8.20: The Longines Elegant – Conditions (TB) Dh82,500 (D)

Winner: Kafoo, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupath Seemar

8.35pm: The Dubai Creek Mile – Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Tuz, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupath Seemar

9.30pm: Mirdif Stakes – Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Azure Coast, Tadhg O’Shea, Pavel Vashchenko

10.05pm: The Longines Record – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass