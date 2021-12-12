AS Jezan impresses on debut after winning Abu Dhabi Colts Classic

AS Jezan made a bright start to his career by winning the Abu Dhabi Colts Classic on his debut at Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

RESULTS 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Turf) 2,200m

Winner: M'A Yaromoon, Jesus Rosales (jockey), Khalifa Al Neydai (trainer) 5.30pm: Khor Al Baghal – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: No Riesgo Al Maury, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6pm: Khor Faridah – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Mahmouda, Pat Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AS Jezan, George Buckell, Ahmed Al Mehairbi 7.30pm: Khor Laffam – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Dolman, Antonio Fresu, Bhupath Seemar

Trained by Emirati Ahmed Al Mehairbi and ridden by George Buckell, AS Jezan tracked the leaders and led from 300 metres for a comfortable two-length win ahead of Ernst Oertel’s AF Maqam under Tadhg O’Shea.

“We always thought high of him on his work in the mornings and tonight we saw the real horse in him,” Al Mehairbi said. “You never know what to expect in a race but he did win pretty well. Obviously we’ll see how he has come out of the race and see where he goes next. He a young horse and we’ll give him enough time before thinking of his next race.”

Mahmouda, under Patrick Cosgrave, won the Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic for trainer Abdallah Al Hammadi, who is enjoying a fantastic start to the season. The result took the Emirati’s tally to 15 victories as Mahmouda claimed her first win in three starts.

“She ran a couple of good races and we really fancied her chances tonight,” Al Hammadi said after Mahmouda’s victory by three and-a-half lengths from Wadheha.

“She was winning over another good filly that had won her last start quite impressively. That filly got the first run but my one battled on gamely and came clear at the end. That was a very fine effort.”

Jesus Rosales, on board MA’Yaromoon, celebrated his first winner of the season after leading the first two home for trainer Khalifa Al Neyadi in the opener, the Wathba Stallions Cup.

Antonio Fresu, atop Ibrahim Al Hadhrami’s No Riesgo Al Maury, took the next race ahead of Al Moatasem Al Balushi-ridden Rb Seqondtonone by a neck

The Italian rider completed a double on the night by claiming the solitary prize for the thoroughbreds on Bhupath Seemar’s Dolmen.

Fresu came from last to first on the Dawn Approach gelding to collar stable companion Recordman under stable jockey O’Shea by two and three-quarter lengths.