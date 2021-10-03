Godolphin classic winners Adayar and Hurricane Hill target Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Godolphin go into the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with classic winners Adayar and Hurricane Hill leading the charge at the ParisLongchamp Racecourse on Sunday.

Trainer Charlie Appleby was pleased with their final workouts at Moulton Paddocks for the 15-runner race that also includes Shadwell’s Raabihah.

English Derby winner Adayar is the choice of jockey William Buick. He is drawn in Gate 11 with James Doyle riding Hurricane Hill - who won the Irish Derby - out from Gate 4.

“In the soft conditions that are likely to prevail, the draw is not a crucial factor with two horses, who have seen the mile and a half out well,” Appleby told godolphin.com.

“On good ground, you would like to be drawn single figures, but when the ground becomes as soft as it’s likely to be, a good draw becomes less of an issue.

“It’s more a matter of where the pace of the race is going to be. There are horses who like to go forward drawn in all numbers — low, middle and outer.

“William and James know the horses well. They know their strengths. When the gates open, they will know where they should be placing their horses.”

Hurricane Hill won the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris in July at Longchamp on very soft underfoot conditions

“We know the soft ground is going to suit Hurricane Lane,” Appleby said.

“But as a bonus, we know if it becomes a stamina-sapping Arc, he has already proven he has stamina in abundance. It’s a double positive for him.”

Adayar won the Derby on good to soft and won his second career start on soft grounds.

“Adayar showed as a two-year-old he likes soft ground,” the trainer said. “In the King George [at Ascot], he showed his class, as the ground was plenty quick enough that day.

“We are certainly happier being on soft rather than quick ground going into an Arc. With his draw (11), it will come down to what the pace is on the day.”

Appleby reported both Frankel colts had come through their gallops [on Thursday] in excellent order. Both had their Arc partners aboard for the final breezes.

“They were simple breezes,” he added. “Adayar has not missed a beat since the minor setback [before the Arc trials earlier this month]. I couldn’t be happier with his well-being.

“As for Hurricane Lane, I’m very pleased the way he has come out of the St Leger. He’s had a busy season, so it has been a simple prep to have him ready for the Arc.”

The main challenge for the Godolphin runners are expected to come from the Irish pair in Dermot Weld’s Taranawa and Aidan O’Brien’s Snowfall, and Japan’s Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic runner-up Chrono Genesis.

The royal blues will also be running in three of the five other Group 1 prizes that are on offer at the meeting.

Godolphin’s France-based Andre Fabre’s Fleur D'Iris runs in the Prix Marcel Boussac. Appleby’s pair Noble Truth and Space Blues goes for the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Prix de la Foret.