Godolphin's Hurricane Lane secures Irish Derby victory

Godolphin completed back-to-back Classic wins after Hurricane Lane clinched the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Frankel colt trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick became only the second British winner of the Irish Derby since 1993.

Settled in midfield, he improved turning for home, but was pushed along by Buick as the Martyn Meade-trained Lone Eagle shot clear under Frankie Dettori.

It looked like they might hold on, but Buick timed it to perfection and prevailed by the narrowest of margins with Aidan O’Brien’s Wordsworth claiming third.

Buick, who sported the same Godolphin blue silks as he did in 2015 when landing the prize on Jack Hobbs, atoned for his defeat to stablemate Adayar at Epsom three weeks ago.

Hurricane Lane is a yearling by Frankel. He won a novice race at Newmarket last year and followed it up by taking a conditions contest at Newbury.

He then went to York for the Dante and won nicely to earn his place at Epsom, where Buick elected to ride him over stablemate Adayar, who won that race by seven and three-quarter lengths from Hurricane Lane.

Before Jack Hobbs, Commander In Chief for the late Sir Henry Cecil was the previous British-based Irish Derby hero 28 years ago.

“As you saw in the paddock, he's a big, scopey individual,” an ecstatic Appleby said.

“Going into the winter we might have felt we didn't have the sharpest two-year-olds, but we were hopeful they were going to be a nice bunch of three-year-olds and so far they're proving that.”

Appleby also confirmed Adayar is set to head to the King George so Hurricane Lane could be sent down the St Leger path.

“It's great for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed [bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai] who has supported me and the team so strongly,” the Newmarket-based trainer added.

“People ask if there's pressure, but there's not; he's a great man and he knows everyone is trying their best.”