Godolphin's Hurricane Lane secures Irish Derby victory

Frankel colt completes back-to-back Classic wins for Dubai-basedoperation

Jockey William Buick with Hurricane Lane celebrates after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at Curragh Racecourse. PA
Jockey William Buick with Hurricane Lane celebrates after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at Curragh Racecourse. PA

Godolphin completed back-to-back Classic wins after Hurricane Lane clinched the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday.

Read More

Paul Hanagan, left, on board Perfect Power won the Norfolk Stakes at the Ascot Racecourse. GettyPerfect Power makes it a memorable day for Emirati owners at Royal Ascot festival

The Frankel colt trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick became only the second British winner of the Irish Derby since 1993.

Settled in midfield, he improved turning for home, but was pushed along by Buick as the Martyn Meade-trained Lone Eagle shot clear under Frankie Dettori.

It looked like they might hold on, but Buick timed it to perfection and prevailed by the narrowest of margins with Aidan O’Brien’s Wordsworth claiming third.

Buick, who sported the same Godolphin blue silks as he did in 2015 when landing the prize on Jack Hobbs, atoned for his defeat to stablemate Adayar at Epsom three weeks ago.

Hurricane Lane is a yearling by Frankel. He won a novice race at Newmarket last year and followed it up by taking a conditions contest at Newbury.

He then went to York for the Dante and won nicely to earn his place at Epsom, where Buick elected to ride him over stablemate Adayar, who won that race by seven and three-quarter lengths from Hurricane Lane.

Before Jack Hobbs, Commander In Chief for the late Sir Henry Cecil was the previous British-based Irish Derby hero 28 years ago.

“As you saw in the paddock, he's a big, scopey individual,” an ecstatic Appleby said.

“Going into the winter we might have felt we didn't have the sharpest two-year-olds, but we were hopeful they were going to be a nice bunch of three-year-olds and so far they're proving that.”

Appleby also confirmed Adayar is set to head to the King George so Hurricane Lane could be sent down the St Leger path.

“It's great for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed [bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai] who has supported me and the team so strongly,” the Newmarket-based trainer added.

“People ask if there's pressure, but there's not; he's a great man and he knows everyone is trying their best.”

Published: June 26, 2021 08:46 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Derek Chauvin pictured following his arrest. While the prosecution asked for a 30-year sentence, he could be parolled after 15 years. AFP

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years for murder of George Floyd

The Americas
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock (L), looks at the phone of his aide Gina Coladangelo as they leave the BBC in central London. AFP / Tolga Akmen

Health secretary Matt Hancock resigns over Covid-19 breach kissing scandal

Europe
A new bus station has been opened at Oud Metha in Dubai by the Roads and Transport Authority that will handle 10,000 passengers. Courtesy: RTA

New metro-linked bus station opens in Dubai

Transport
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 23: The second international Libya conference convenes on June 23, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The conference is bringing together representatives from the UN Security Council, the new Libyan government, Turkey, as well as various North African and Middle Eastern states to assess and promote progress towards definitively ending the military conflict in Libya. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Libya unity government faces deadlock over draft constitution

MENA
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read