Eric Lemartinel leaves Al Asayl Stables after six years and with 'lots of great memories'

Eric Lemartinel has said he leaves President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed’s Al Asayl Stables with many "great memories" after his contract was not renewed for the new season.
Lemartinel saddled 185 winners for Al Asayl over six seasons, highlighted by the €1.2 million ($1.43m) Group 1 Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown, the world's richest race for Purebred Arabians.
A former jump jockey and trainer in France, Lemartinel arrived in Abu Dhabi to take charge of the stable at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club in 2006. He made an immediate impact by saddling 10 winners with a limited number of horses.
Lemartinel has saddled 312 winners and an additional 622 in either second or third so far in the UAE. He also holds the honour of winning all seven Group 1 prizes in the country for Purebred Arabians.
“I thoroughly enjoyed the great moments as a trainer in Abu Dhabi for more than 15 years and certainly would like to continue working here, provided I get the opportunity,” Lemartinel told The National.
“I spent six wonderful seasons at Al Asayl and the experience of managing a high-profile big stable.
“Of course I’ll miss the good times at Al Asayl and it’s not unusual to lose a job as a trainer. I am now looking ahead and moving on with life. A few people have spoken to me already but it is too early to comment on those developments.”
Lemartinel’s has saddled more Arabian Group 1 winners than any other in the country.
The Jewel Crown in 2016 with RB Burn, in the colours of Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa, and the 2008 Dubai Kahayla Classic with Mizzna for Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed are among his many highlights.
“The Jewel Crown and the Kahayla easily stand out of the Group 1 prizes in my career so far,” Lemartinel said. “That’s not all. I loved this place from the time I arrived in Abu Dhabi. I have lots of great memories of this place that I can cherish all my life.
“Hopefully I can continue to live and train here. Other options to move to a neighbouring Gulf state is also a possibility as Arabian racing is now well established in the region.”
Other Group 1 prizes of Lemartinel's career include the President’s Cup, National Day Cup, and Emirates Championship in Abu Dhabi, and the three rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge series in Dubai.
“Racing was well established when I first arrived here and it has only got better over the years,” he said. “Moving from Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club after nine years to Al Asayl was a big step up, and to spend six seasons at a high-profile stable is an experience I can take forward."
1. Where on the plane does my pet travel?
There are different types of travel available for pets:
- Manifest cargo
- Excess luggage in the hold
- Excess luggage in the cabin
Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to.
2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage?
If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate.
If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate.
3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to?
As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal.
If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty.
If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport.
4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take?
This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken.
In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more.
5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel?
Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination.
Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans.
Source: Pawsome Pets UAE
6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m
Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer).
7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m
Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass.
7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m
Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.
8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m
Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer.
8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m
Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.
9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m
Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.
