RAK Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club - Round 1 in pictures

Sebastian Heisele and Scotland's Scott Jamieson set the early pace at newest addition to DP World Tour

Steve Luckings
Feb 3, 2022
The RAK Championship presented by Phoenix Capital, the newest addition to the DP World Tour, got underway Thursday at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Germany's Sebastian Heisele and Scotland's Scott Jamieson set the early pace, carding seven-under-par 65s to lead Johannes Veerman and Brandon Stone by one stroke.

Heisele, who knows the Emirates well having been raised in Dubai, returns to the tour after surgery to remove his thyroid.

To see a picture gallery of the best action from Thursday's first round, check out the picture gallery above.

Updated: February 3rd 2022, 12:21 PM
