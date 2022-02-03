RAK Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club - Round 1 in pictures

The RAK Championship presented by Phoenix Capital, the newest addition to the DP World Tour, got underway Thursday at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Germany's Sebastian Heisele and Scotland's Scott Jamieson set the early pace, carding seven-under-par 65s to lead Johannes Veerman and Brandon Stone by one stroke.

Heisele, who knows the Emirates well having been raised in Dubai, returns to the tour after surgery to remove his thyroid.

