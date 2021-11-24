Morikawa and McIlroy confirmed for Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Fresh from their battle to win the DP World Tour Championship, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy have been confirmed for the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The pair, currently ranked world No 2 and No 8 respectively, will tee it up at the tournament’s first run at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, from January 20-23. The event, previously staged at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, represents the first Rolex Series tournament on the DP World Tour’s 2022 schedule. As such, it carries a purse of $8 million.

Morikawa, 24, will debut in Abu Dhabi having only just tasted success in the UAE with victory at the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday. The two-time major winner, the reigning Open champion, secured the European Tour’s season finale in stunning fashion at Jumeirah Golf Estates, prevailing by three shots. With the win, Morikawa became the first American to capture the Race to Dubai.

McIlroy, meanwhile, led the tournament going into the final round at the Earth Course, but eventually finished in a tie for sixth. The former world No 1, a four-time major champion, has a remarkable record in Abu Dhabi: he has finished third in his past three appearances, and runner-up in four of his previous five attempts.

McIlroy, 32, has another third-placed finish in Abu Dhabi and one other top five in 11 appearances overall. England’s Tyrrell Hatton is the defending champion.