Collin Morikawa completes DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai double

Collin Morikawa sealed a sublime Dubai double on Sunday when he won the DP World Tour Championship and in turn became the first American to capture the Race to Dubai.

The world No 2, who entered the week as the frontrunner in the European Tour’s Order of Merit, began the day three back of overnight leader Rory McIlroy, but birdied five of the closing seven holes on the Earth Course to card a 6-under-par 66 and triumph by three shots.

Morikawa's winning score was 17-under, with defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Sweden's Alexander Bjork his nearest challengers. Morikawa, still only 24, is a two-time major champion having earlier this year won the Open.

McIlroy, meanwhile, had led for much of the day at Jumeirah Golf Estates only for successive bogeys on 15 and 16 to derail his chances. Eventually, he posted a disappointing 74 to finish five shots back in a tie for sixth. The former world No 1, who won last month on his most recent competitive outing, was seeking an unprecedented third DP World Tour Championship title.

