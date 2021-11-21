Collin Morikawa completes DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai double

World No 2 concludes remarkable season with the European Tour Order of Merit title

John McAuley
Nov 21, 2021

Collin Morikawa sealed a sublime Dubai double on Sunday when he won the DP World Tour Championship and in turn became the first American to capture the Race to Dubai.

The world No 2, who entered the week as the frontrunner in the European Tour’s Order of Merit, began the day three back of overnight leader Rory McIlroy, but birdied five of the closing seven holes on the Earth Course to card a 6-under-par 66 and triumph by three shots.

Morikawa's winning score was 17-under, with defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Sweden's Alexander Bjork his nearest challengers. Morikawa, still only 24, is a two-time major champion having earlier this year won the Open.

McIlroy, meanwhile, had led for much of the day at Jumeirah Golf Estates only for successive bogeys on 15 and 16 to derail his chances. Eventually, he posted a disappointing 74 to finish five shots back in a tie for sixth. The former world No 1, who won last month on his most recent competitive outing, was seeking an unprecedented third DP World Tour Championship title.

More to follow

Updated: November 21st 2021, 12:28 PM
GolfDP World Tour Championship
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Morikawa seals DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai double
An image that illustrates this article McIlroy leads DP World Tour Championship after new adventure at 17th
An image that illustrates this article Morikawa focused on DPWTC as he closes in on Race to Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Rory McIlroy double-bogeys final hole to let lead slip at DP World Tour Championship