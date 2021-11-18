Players tee off at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai - in pictures

Some of the world's finest golfers teed off Thursday for the first round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The European Tour finale determining who wins the Race to Dubai.

World No 2 Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel are bidding to become the first player from the United States to win the European Tour's top prize, while Tyrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick and Paul Casey are also in contention for the Order of Merit title.

