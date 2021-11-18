Players tee off at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai - in pictures

Six players in contention to walk off with season-ending Race to Dubai title

Steve Luckings
Nov 18, 2021

Some of the world's finest golfers teed off Thursday for the first round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The European Tour finale determining who wins the Race to Dubai.

World No 2 Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel are bidding to become the first player from the United States to win the European Tour's top prize, while Tyrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick and Paul Casey are also in contention for the Order of Merit title.

To see images from Thursday's first round, click on the photo gallery above.

Updated: November 18th 2021, 7:58 AM
