Joachim B Hansen wins Aviv Dubai Championship for second European Tour title

Joachim B Hansen completed a near-flawless tournament by winning the Aviv Dubai Championship on Sunday, pipping Bernd Wiesberger and Francesco Laporta to the title and surging up the Race to Dubai standings ahead of this week's season-finale.

Hansen, 31, produced just one bogey over 72 holes at the Fire course on Jumeirah Golf Estates to earn his second European Tour title with a 23-under par 265. Austria's Wiesberger and Laporta of Italy finished T2 one shot back. Laporta, who formed the final group with Hansen and defending champion Antoine Rozner, had the chance to force a play-off but saw his long-range birdie putt on 18 slip narrowly past the hole.

The victory also saw the Dane book his place at this week's DP World Tour Championship having surged 42 places in the Race to Dubai standings to 43rd. Only the top 50 available players are eligible to play in the European Tour's final event of the season, which will be played on the adjacent Earth course at JGE.

More to follow