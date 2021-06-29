'They outclassed us in pretty much every department': Chelsea's Frank Lampard concerned by Bayern Munich defeat

FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-BAYERN Bayern Munich striker Serge Gnabry celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match at Stamford Bride. AFP (AFP)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted a 3-0 thrashing at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie was a reality check as to how far behind the European elite the Blues find themselves.

Lampard captained the Chelsea side that beat Bayern on home soil in the 2012 final, but the gulf between the teams that has emerged in recent years was in full evidence at Stamford Bridge.

Serge Gnabry's quickfire double early in the second half was just reward for Bayern's dominance of the first 45 minutes, when only some poor finishing and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero kept the hosts in the game.

Robert Lewandowski then added the final blow 14 minutes from time with his 11th Champions League goal of the season.

"Sometimes you have to brutally honest about it," Lampard said. "They outclassed us in pretty much every department. It's quite sobering.

"Am I surprised? I think we could have done more. They showed the level of team they are, hence why they challenge at the top of the Bundesliga and the Champions League year in, year out."

Chelsea remain in pole position to qualify for the Champions League again next season as they sit fourth in the Premier League.

But a run of five wins in their past 15 league games was a warning that Chelsea would struggle to compete with the best in the knockout stages of the European competition.

"It's a real reality check," Lampard said. "For everybody in the dressing room, take that one on the chin, look at yourself in the mirror and just look at the levels that we want to attain at this club.

"This club has attained in the past and we want to work to get back there."

Lampard refused to call the second leg in three weeks’ time a dead rubber.

But after being frustrated at not being able to add a striker to his squad in January, he appeared to put pressure on the club's hierarchy to back him in the transfer market this summer.

"We'll always play with pride," he said. "You should never say the door is closed because our fans wouldn't accept that and rightly so.

"I'm more concerned about the bigger picture here. How quickly can we recover for the Premier League at the weekend?

"But also, will we look at that and understand what we need to do to get to where we want to? For everybody here there is a lot to be done."

