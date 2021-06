'The cauldron is bubbling' - German stars euphoric after thumping holders Portugal

Thomas Muller said confidence is sky high in the Germany camp after getting their Euro 2020 campaign back on track with a 4-2 thrashing of holders Portugal.

"We are allowed to feel a little euphoria," said Muller after Germany moved second in Group F, level on three points with Portugal and a point behind leaders France.

"It's just fun playing in this atmosphere. The cauldron is bubbling."

Germany left-back Robin Gosens produced a man-of-the-match performance in Munich, heading home the hosts' fourth goal and weighing in with two assists.

"This feels unreal, an unbelievable evening on all levels for me. You can't ask for more than that," said Gosens, who came off in the second half with the German fans chanting his name.

"That was passionate, a huge game from us. We threw everything into it.

"There was real pressure. If we hadn't taken the three points, it would have been a different story."

Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal ahead, but the Germans roared back with four unanswered goals as Kai Havertz and Gosens hit the net after own goals by Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro.

Diogo Jota grabbed Portugal's second goal, but Germany deserved their win to bounce back after their opening defeat by France.

Germany will be sure of reaching the knock-out stage if they beat Hungary at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

"Now we have the three points, we are well in the tournament and have it in our own hands," added Muller.

"We mustn't get carried away and become arrogant - but we must believe in our quality."

But Germany have injury concerns as Mats Hummels (knee), Ilkay Gundogan (calf) and Gosens (groin) all had to be substituted.

After struggling in last Tuesday's 1-0 loss to France, Kai Havertz pitched in with a goal after forcing Dias into putting the ball in his own net for the equaliser.

"We played them well. It was important not to throw everything out the window after the France game," said Havertz.

"Hungary will be a tough opponent who we can't underestimate, they are very strong defensively.

"That will be another tough one."

Germany coach Joachim Low praised Gosens for his dominant display.

Atalanta defender Gosens, who has played his professional career outside Germany, won his first cap in September in a Nations League match against Spain.

"We scouted him a couple of years ago and he managed to adapt real quick and integrate very well into the team," Low told a news conference.

"After the first match that he played with us, he had no problems. He communicates a lot with all the other players. So it was clear after the first match that he would be with us."

Loew said he was particularly impressed with the player's discipline and communication skills on the pitch.

"As a personality, as a character, we rate him very highly because he's very open minded, active in communicating. He has a good relationship with all the players," Low added.

"He's really clear in his head. He's like how he plays on the pitch: very strict, direct, puts in a lot of commitment. That's the way he fights.

"These are things that are important to him."