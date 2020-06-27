Premier League and FA Cup predictions: Lampard loving it, Arsenal on target, Manchester United safely through

With Premier League games seemingly going on all-day everyday at the moment, it seems perfectly sensible to throw FA Cup fixtures into the mix as well.
And it's the sixth-round clashes that provide most of the interest this weekend, with Norwich against Manchester United kicking-off the action on Saturday.
In Sunday's triple-header, Sheffield United – who have managed just one point from three league games since the restart – host Arsenal, followed by Leicester City taking on Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.
Newcastle United, playing their first FA Cup quarter-final since 2006, then face holders Manchester City at St James' Park. The Magpies last reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 2000, when Bobby Robson was manager. City will be looking to pick themselves up from a disappointing defeat at Chelsea on Thursday.
On the league front, struggling Aston Villa take on high-flying Wolves in Saturday's Midlands derby, while Watford face Southampton at Vicarage Road on Sunday. Crystal Palace's game against Burnley completes the latest round of games ... for 24 hours at least.
To see our predictions for the coming matches, look through the photo gallery above and click on the arrows or swipe to look at the next image.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Date started: 2015
Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki
Based: Dubai
Sector: Online grocery delivery
Staff: 200
Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends
Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting...
Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)
Emirates Animal Welfare Society
Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates
Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends
PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association
Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre
Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.
Everton v Tottenham, Sunday, 8.30pm (UAE)
Match is live on BeIN Sports
Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m
Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).
Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar
Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m
Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston
Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m
Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh
UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m
Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby
Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m
Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David
Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m
Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden
Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m
Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden
A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.
