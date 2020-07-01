Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 8 out of 10, Cedric Soares 7; Tim Krul 5 - Arsenal v Norwich player ratings

Bottom club Norwich thumped 4-0 at the Emirates

Premier League - Arsenal v Norwich City Emiliano Martinez - 7: Pulled off a spectacular save to deny a McLean free kick. Reuters (Reuters)

Steve Luckings
Jul 1, 2020

An error from goalkeeper Tim Krul gifted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang his 50th Premier League goal as Arsenal thumped Norwich City 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium, pushing the Canaries ever closer to relegation.

Krul foolishly attempted to fake a long kick and dribble past the Gabon striker in the 33rd minute, but he nicked the ball off the keeper's foot and rolled it into the net to reach a half-century of goals in the English top flight.

The Gunners scored a brilliant second four minutes later through Granit Xhaka, and though Norwich started the second half brightly, Aubameyang killed the game off with his second goal in the 67th minute.

Cedric Soares came off the bench to score his first goal for Arsenal in the 81st minute.

Updated: July 1st 2020, 7:36 PM
