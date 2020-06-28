Pep Guardiola changes focus as Manchester City bid to retain the FA Cup

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London on June 25, 2020. Cheslea won the match 2-1. Jurgen Klopp's legendary status at Anfield was secured on Thursday as he became the first Liverpool manager to win a league title in 30 years. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / AFP / POOL / POOL / PAUL CHILDS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications.

It is Manchester City’s first game after relinquishing a title. Perhaps typically, they are chasing another.

They can no longer call themselves champions of England but they remain FA Cup holders, a distinction they hope to retain at least for another year.

“Right now, it is a priority because it is the next game and we can get Wembley again in the semi-final,” said Pep Guardiola.

A trip to Newcastle returns him to something of a bogey ground. City drew 2-2 at St James’ Park in November, despite a shot count of 24-6. They lost there 2-1 last season when they had 76 per cent of possession.

“Newcastle have the weapons to punish us,” said Guardiola, though the objective may be to turn domination into goals.

In a sense, it has been a theme of the season. City have been outstanding at times – indeed, they had spells of brilliance in losing to Chelsea on Thursday – but there have been too many games where they have failed to capitalise.

The contrast with the relentless champions has been apparent to Guardiola.

“I remember the way we dropped points in the second game in the league against Tottenham,” he said. Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs had three shots to City’s 30 in August’s 2-2 draw.

“It was many, many things in the beginning where we drop points and it was a little bit tricky and Liverpool didn’t make any mistakes,” Guardiola reflected.

City had claimed 198 points in the previous two campaigns, winning 64 of 76 league games. Logically, that was unsustainable. That winning habit was sustained, but by Liverpool.

“It was not the perfect season for us after what happened in the previous two seasons with the consistency but there are teams that were worse than us,” said Guardiola.

“It is so difficult to do what we have done in the most difficult league in the world but you cannot win all the time.”

City have been more inconsistent. It offers scope for improvement but Liverpool’s levels have been remarkable.

“They lose one game and draw [two] so you have to congratulate them: hats off,” added Guardiola. Words will be backed up with deeds and City will give Liverpool a guard of honour at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

“There was one team that was exceptional and when one team is exceptional, learn from them and congratulate them. It is simple. We know the reason why we suffered this season and we are going to try and solve it next season.”

Defensive absentees are one factor and City will be without the injured John Stones and the banned Fernandinho on Sunday.

But the fact their points tally has decreased is not, he was quick to point out, due to a lack of desire on the part of his players. Serial winners had not grown complacent with success.

“A team that wins eight titles in the last three years has passion, in every single game, in every competition, everywhere,” he said.

It is not as simple as saying Liverpool wanted it more. “I don’t know the passion of Liverpool. I imagine what happens when you have 30 years without winning the Premier League and have won the Champions League.”

The Champions League focuses City’s thoughts and not merely because they have an August rematch with Real Madrid.

Arsene Wenger used to insist that fourth place is like a trophy and Guardiola, considering the strength in depth in England agrees.

“Qualification for the Champions League is maybe the second most important title in a season and we are close to achieving it,” he said.

But his side could still win three actual trophies. Including the FA Cup.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood's most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry's blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the "angry young man" for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man's "hero" as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father's oeuvre. Thanks dad.

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

