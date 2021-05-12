Manchester City's Premier League triumph sparks mass celebration party at Etihad Stadium - in pictures

SOCCER Man City Fans celebrate at the Etihad Stadium after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions. PA (PA)

Locked out of their stadium for a year due to the pandemic, Manchester City fans couldn't resist gathering outside, waiting for the moment they'd be crowned champions for the third time in four seasons.

It was a result not inside the Etihad Stadium but a few miles across Manchester at their fiercest rival and nearest Premier League challengers that confirmed the title was reclaimed.

Manchester United losing 2-1 to Leicester left City with an unassailable 10-point lead with three games remaining. Whereas United started the century dominating English football, now City are the force with five titles in 10 seasons.

Within minutes of the final whistle blowing at Old Trafford a “Champions” banner was unfurled over the entrance to the Etihad.

Soon, fans were setting off blue flares and parading replica Premier League trophies. They will finally be allowed back into the stadium - up to 10,000 of them - to see City collect the real trophy after the final game of the Premier League season against Everton on May 23.

It's not the first trophy they have seen City lift this season, with a fourth successive League Cup won in front of around 2,000 spectators at Wembley last month.

And they could yet be allowed to witness, likely in Portugal, the team contesting their first Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29 when a treble could be completed.

Wow, we did it again. 🙌🏾 This is very big and belongs to all of us CITYZENS. I’m so proud to be part of this team. Let’s keep pushing! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 CHAMPIOOOOONEEEESSSS — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) May 11, 2021

“We have missed the fans so much,” City captain Fernandinho said. “We wanted to do this for them. We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season.”

