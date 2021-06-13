Levy 'shares' Kane's frustrations amid speculation star player is set to leave Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said he shares the frustration of Harry Kane over their lack of titles but offered few assurances the star striker will remain at the club.

Kane has let it be known his frustration with the club's failure to challenge for trophies as well as missing out on next season's Champions League following another season of underachievement.

Kane, who has been at Spurs since coming through their youth academy, has a contract with the North London club until 2024 but is unlikely to countenance another season toiling outside the top four while playing in Uefa's inaugural Europa Conference League. Spurs finished seventh in the most recent Premier League season after finishing sixth in 2019/20.

"I'm never going to talk specifically about any individual player in public," Levy told the club's website. "All I would say is his frustrations in us not winning are shared by me and I'm sure all the fans and players. Clearly, we all want to win."

With former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici newly installed as managing director of football, Levy said the Italian's remit included identifying and pursuing transfer targets as well as moving on those deemed surplus to requirements.

But he did little to allay supporters' fears that the club will consider offers for Kane, who is valued at over £100 million ($140 million). The 27-year-old is currently in international duty as England prepare for their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday.

"One of the items Fabio will have to deal with ... is which players are going to be retained, which will be asked to look for other clubs," Levy added.

"There is a market out there. What we want and what somebody else wants isn't always possible to achieve. We'll do whatever is right for the club."

To those who were so fast to respond, thank you. 💙 To Christian, our thoughts and prayers are with you. 🤍#THFC ⚪ #COYS pic.twitter.com/lxkLYByFmP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021

While Paratici's position is confirmed, Spurs remain on the hunt for a new permanent head coach with ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca said to be in advanced talks.

Tottenham finished the season with academy coach Ryan Mason in charge after Jose Mourinho was sacked in April after 17 months in charge.

Talks with former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte broke down earlier this month while other targets including Julian Naglesmann, Hansi Flick and Brendan Rodgers have either accepted other positions or committed to their current clubs.

The club also issued a statement of support for former player Christian Eriksen, who is recovering in a hospital in Copenhagen after collapsing during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday.

"To those who were so fast to respond, thank you. To Christian, our thoughts and prayers are with you," a message on Spurs' official Twitter account said.

Eriksen, 29, spent seven years at Tottenham after joining from Ajax in 2013, and was a vital member of the team that reached a first-ever Champions League final in 2019.

He moved to Inter Milan in January 2020, and helped the Nerrazzuri win a first Serie A title in 11 years.