Leicester City heroes joined by Leeds midfield pair: FA Cup and Premier League team of the week

The past weekend of top-flight football in England contained plenty of drama, with historic FA Cup winners and unlikely goalscorers.
It started with an expected victory for Manchester City, although the newly crowned Premier League champions were given a scare by Newcastle United before edging a seven-goal thriller 4-3.
Leeds United got Saturday's league fixtures underway with a 4-0 thrashing of Burnley, before Southampton claimed a 3-1 win over relegated Fulham. Brighton and West Ham then played out a 1-1 draw which all but ends the Hammers' hopes of Champions League football next season.
However, all eyes were on Wembley on Saturday as Leicester City won the FA Cup for the first time in their history thanks to Youri Tielemans' stunning goal against Chelsea.
Sunday saw four Premier League matches played, starting with Crystal Palace's come-from-behind 3-2 win over Aston Villa. That was followed by a comfortable 2-0 victory for Tottenham against Wolves, before Liverpool clinched a dramatic 2-1 win at West Brom courtesy of goalkeeper Alisson's historic injury-time winner.
Sheffield United then concluded the weekend with a rare win as the league's bottom side defeated Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park.
Reflecting on the weekend action, Richard Jolly has provided his combined FA Cup and Premier League team of the week in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device simply swipe.
