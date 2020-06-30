Jurgen Klopp happy with squad and says Liverpool don't need to spend 'millions' to improve

SOCCER Liverpool LIVERPOOL 2019/20 RATINGS: Jurgen Klopp - 9 out of 10: The likeable German deserves huge credit for overseeing the best start to any season by any team and delivered a first league title to Anfield in 30 years. Late goals were a feature of this Reds team often inspired by the manager's substitutions. PA (John Walton)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the newly crowned Premier League champions will not spend big money in the transfer market, saying it's hard to improve on an already impressive squad.

Klopp's side ended their 30-year wait for a league title last week as Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea.

The Reds have set plenty of records on route to a 19th championship, including securing the title with seven games to spare. They are on course to beat City's points tally for a single season of 100 set in 2018.

With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic likely to be felt for years to come, Klopp said that, even if handed a sizable war chest, spending it would not necessarily be easy or the right thing to do.

They have already ceded to Chelsea in the pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who signed for the London club for £53 million (Dh244m) just over a week ago.

"Covid has of course influenced both sides with ins and outs, that is completely normal, and it's just not likely that it will be the most busy summer in the world," Klopp told reporters.

"But maybe at a later point in the year, if the transfer window is still open, we will know more. But this squad ... look at it.

"It is not a squad you have to change now and say 'OK, we need this position and this position'."

The Liverpool boss said he had a "first 16 or 17" who could all play at the same level.

"We cannot spend millions and millions and millions because we want to or we think it is nice to do," he added. "We never wanted that."

________________

Liverpool fans celebrate

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 SOCCER Liverpool Liverpool fans let off flares outside the Liver Building in Liverpool on Friday, June 26. PA (PA)

________________

Klopp's last big buy was the purchase of Alisson Becker for £65 million in 2018, while he also laid out a then world record £75 million for a defender to sign Virgil van Dijk in 2017.

While several players will leave at the end of the season - including former England internationals Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne - the Merseyside club have instead focussed on securing key players and young players to long-term deals.

Wales under-19 international Neco Williams has impressed, along with academy graduate Curtis Jones and fellow young forward Harvey Elliott.

"You have to be creative and we try to be creative," said Klopp. "We try to find solutions internally and there is still a lot to come. We have three or four players who can make big steps."

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to recently unseated champions Manchester City, who are expected to form a guard of honour for the Reds at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

