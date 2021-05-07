Jose Mourinho mural in Rome attracts plenty of attention as passersby stop for selfies - in pictures

It hasn't taken long for Jose Mourinho to make his mark on the city of Rome - even if the Portuguese coach has yet to start his new role as AS Roma manager.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid manager will take over the Serie A side at the end of the season and his appointment has generated plenty of interest in the Italian capital.

Roma defeated Manchester United 3-2 at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday in the Europa League semi-finals - although the result fell some way short of overturning the 6-2 first leg loss - yet much of the focus remains on their new manager.

Indeed, one local graffiti artist, Harry Greb, has already paid homage to the incoming manager by creating a mural of Mourinho on the wall of a building in the Testaccio district of Rome.

It depicts the three-time Premier League-winning manager riding a Vespa adorned with the AS Roma symbol while wearing a red and yellow scarf - the club's colours.

Unsurprisingly, Greb's mural is already attracting plenty of attention with numerous passersby stopping to take selfies with his artwork. The photos can be viewed in the gallery above.

Mourinho was confirmed as Roma manager just two weeks after he was sacked by Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese has enjoyed plenty of success in Italian football in the past. During two seasons in charge at Inter Milan, he won back-to-back Scudettos and secured the league, Cup, and Champions League treble in 2010.

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

