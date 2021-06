How much do Manchester City's Champions League heroes earn each week? All the salaries - in pictures

SOCCER Man City Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City's top earner, taking home a weekly salary of £350,000 ($480,000), according to spotrac.com. PA (PA)

Kyle Walker believes Manchester City have finally proved their worth on the Champions League stage after years of underachieving.

City reached the final for the first time by completing a comprehensive 4-1 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain in their semi-final.

It marked another key milestone on a long journey to the top of the game that began with the club's takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008.

This is the club's 10th consecutive season of Champions League football but they had only made the last four once before, in 2016, and they had fallen at the quarter-final stage in the last three seasons.

Right-back Walker, among the top earners at City, said: "This has felt like a proper Champions League. We have had tough moments, weathered the storm and in previous years we probably didn't do that very well.

"That just shows the maturity and the togetherness that we have got as a team now and hopefully we can take that into the final.

"Let's not get too carried away with ourselves, we have still got a final to go and win, but we are there and that is the main thing, putting this club in the final and making history."

To see how Walker's salary compares with the other stars at Manchester City, see the gallery above.

