FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PSG MANCHESTER CITY RATINGS: Ederson – 8. His extraordinary, incisive through ball put Zinchenko free to set up the first goal. His distribution was not always quite that solid, but he was a reassuring presence between the sticks for City. AFP (AFP)

In his faraway eyes, as he trudged down the tunnel at the Etihad, Angel Di Maria concealed a stack of painful memories.

He had let himself and his Paris Saint-Germain colleagues down and lost his head in the face of Manchester City’s calm resilience. With his ill-tempered stamp on Fernandinho, Di Maria became the second PSG player in the semi-final tie against Manchester City to be sent off. He recognised his team was on its way to elimination.

Read More Riyad Mahrez is the engine who has driven Manchester City's Champions League charge

Di Maria had been in this dispiriting zone before, some 10 years earlier, exasperated by a Champions League semi slipping from his side’s grasp against a Pep Guardiola team, who, having weathered some early hurry-up from eager opponents, then exerted a control that became irresistible.

The previous time it happened to Di Maria, he was playing for Real Madrid, and they went down to 10 men – Pepe red carded – just after the hour on the way to losing 3-1 on aggregate to Guardiola’s Barcelona.

By the time that season’s final had been won, Guardiola’s team beating Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley, Pep’s Barca side were being hailed as the greatest club side in history.

What would not have been forecast back in 2011 was that Guardiola would wait a decade to reach his third European Cup final as a coach, that a manager whose brilliant reputation earned him the trust of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City would keep stumbling in the knockout phase, again and again, through eight Champions League campaigns.

Opponents have found various means to unpick Pep’s plans. There was the semi-final stymied by a crabby Chelsea in his final season at Barcelona; there were a trio successive last-four exits with a Bayern that had Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in their pomp, then Robert Lewandowski up front.

As for the City agony in Europe, it has been extended so long it came to seem like a jinx: Monaco, Lyon, Tottenham and Liverpool were all underdogs when they knocked out Guardiola's men.

Gallery: City's run to Champions League final

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 24 FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PORTO Manchester City's Champions League journey started with a 3-1 victory over Porto on October 21. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored their second goal from a free-kick (above), with Sergio Aguero and substitute Ferran Torres netting the others. AFP (AFP)

Among the warming, uplifting details of an unseasonably cold night in Manchester on Tuesday was the introduction of Sergio Aguero five minutes from the end.

No City player has suffered the frustrations of the club’s peculiar battle with the knockout phase of club football’s most prestigious competition as Aguero. He was there the last time City played a semi, the bland, 1-0 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in 2016.

Guardiola took over after that, but the angst remained. Aguero scored twice and set up another in the last-16 tie against Monaco and still ended up on the wrong side of an away-goals elimination; Aguero would be hastened back from injury to try to salvage, in vain, a losing quarter-final against Liverpool the next year.

In 2019, he was entitled to believe that by setting up one goal and scoring another to put City 4-3 ahead against Tottenham Hotspur, a glass ceiling had finally been shattered. Spurs went through.

Last August, Aguero watched from the sidelines, nursing an injured knee as Lyon ambushed City in the last eight.

Aguero’s last official fixture with City will be the European Cup final in Istanbul, his and his club’s first. He cannot expect to start it, but, if fit, will surely be given a role if City have by the closing stages established the same command they gained over PSG by the end of an epic, riveting semi.

Aguero has heard it be pointed out more than once that, until Tuesday night, no Guardiola team had ever reached a European final without Lionel Messi propelling them there.

That argument is now closed, and the City manager can now prepare for three weeks of wider comparison between this City and Barcelona’s champions of 2009 and 2011.

City may have no Messi, but they have Kevin de Bruyne, and the defensive unit Guardiola takes into his third European Cup final as a coach will look sturdier than the ones he lined up in his first two.

In 2009, for the 2-0 win over United in Rome, suspension and injury had ruled out three senior Barcelona defenders, so Yaya Toure was corralled into a makeshift back four; two years later, Carles Puyol, the captain, did not make the starting line-up, injured.

This time, Guardiola should have John Stones in full renaissance, Kyle Walker back at his best, Oleksandr Zinchenko fresh from a performance against PSG that ranks among his finest for City and Ruben Dias celebrated as the best signing of the season.

“When the difficult times come, we step up,” said Dias, blocker and interceptor in chief through the 180 minutes against PSG, and, in his own way, the standard-bearer of a club who have emphatically consigned all those brittle, losing knockout ties to the past.

PSG 1 City 2: player ratings

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-MAN CITY PSG RATINGS: Keylor Navas - 7: Mistake when he passed the ball away just after half-hour that gave City a chance. Solid save from Foden just before half time. Waited for a City player to head a De Bruyne ball in – and watched as it went straight in the net. Navas was then fuming as City took the lead with the ball going through his wall. Saved a Foden header. AFP (AFP)

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy