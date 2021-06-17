Euro 2020 Italy v Switzerland player ratings: Manuel Locatelli 9, Ciro Immobile 6; Kevin Mbabu 4, Xherdan Shaqiri 7

ITALY RATINGS: Gianluigi Donnarumma: 6 - The goalkeeper was merely a spectator in the Italian goal. He was never challenged by the Swiss frontline and made one comfortable save. EPA

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 6 - The full-back was less marauding than his opposite partner, but he offered the defensive security that allowed Spinazzola to venture forward. He would often tuck in to a make-shift back three when in transition. EPA

Leonardo Bonucci: 7 - Bonucci didn’t put a foot wrong for his side on the night. He passed the ball comfortably and looked secure defensively when called upon. EPA

Giorgio Chiellini: 6 - The 36-year-old brought the ball out well from the back similar to the previous game against Turkey. He had scored from a corner, tapping in from close-range, before it was disallowed for handball. He was subbed halfway through the first half with a muscular injury. EPA

Leonardo Spinazzola: 7 - Spinazzola took control of the left flank defensively but had even more of an impact when attacking it. The full-back was unpredictable, able to go both outside and cut back inside on his right throughout the game. EPA

Nicolo Barella: 7- The midfielder pressed well and offered something going forward on the right of midfield. He grabbed an assist in the second half, laying the ball up for Locatelli. EPA

Jorginho: 7 - Jorginho did his usual job of working as a metronome for Italy. His neat passing and progression on the ball kept his side ticking throughout the game. Reuters

Manuel Locatelli: 9 - The midfielder had a brilliant game, progressing his side up the pitch well when he had the chance. He scored a comfortable goal from a few yards out in the 26th minute following a bursting run into the box. He doubled his tally later with a strike from the edge of the box into the bottom corner. EPA

Domenico Berardi: 8 - Berardi looked a threat on the right, seen most clearly with a dangerous run and cross for an assist in the first half. EPA

Ciro Immobile: 6 - The striker had a very quiet game with some wayward finishing despite a late goal to finish the game. EPA

Lorenzo Insigne: 6 - The 30-year-old showed glimpses of quality, able to cut in on his right and attempt efforts from range but lacking the final ball or finish. EPA

SUB: Francesco Acerbi (For Chiellini 25’): 7 - Acerbi, whilst not starting, looked reliable once called upon to replace the injured Chiellini. The centre-back looked assured throughout. AFP

SUB: Federico Chiesa (For Insigne 69’): 6 - The midfielder only had a short cameo but picked little spaces that looked threatening on the left. EPA

SUB: Rafael Toloi (For Berardi 69’): 7 - The 30-year-old came on as fresh legs to help see out the match but added an assist to his name late on, finding Immobile. EPA

SUB: Matteo Pessina (For Locatelli 86’): N/R - Made a short appearance as Italy looked to secure themselves into the round of 16. EPA

SUB: Bryan Cristante (For Barella 86’): N/R - Cristante only saw a few touches of the ball as the home side wrapped up the win. Reuters

SWITZERLAND RATINGS: Yann Sommer: 5 - Sommer was unable to deny the first two goals, rooted to the spot for the second. The goalkeeper didn’t make a save in the game and should have done better with the third goal. EPA

Manuel Akanji: 5 - Playing on the left of a back three, Akanji had a relatively easier night than the rest of his backline. The defender won the majority of his ground duels despite the three goals conceded. EPA

Fabian Schar: 5 - The defender had a tough outing with Italy running him and his side ragged. He was subbed in the second half. Reuters

Nico Elvedi: 5 - Elvedi had a difficult night dealing with the Italian left. Spinazzola and Insigne were picking gaps behind Mbabu, which meant Elvedi had an even bigger job on his hands throughout. AFP

Ricardo Rodriguez: 6 - The wing-back was not as challenged as defensively as his teammates and offered something going forward down the left flank. EPA

Granit Xhaka: 7 - The Swiss captain had a busy night, covering a lot of ground and doing a lot of defensive work. Despite having less of the ball, Xhaka helped in the build up with possession. EPA

Remo Freuler: 6 - Freuler had a decent game for his side in the middle of the park, picking up the ball in spaces and circulating it when in possession. He also won the majority of his defensive duels. EPA

Kevin Mbabu: 4 - The 26-year-old had a tough game, turned inside and outside on many occasions by his opposite number Spinazzola. He was later subbed off for Widmer as Switzerland looked for a route back into the game.

Xherdan Shaqiri: 7 - Shaqiri looked like one of the few that could offer some magic for his side, but he couldn’t quite find the final ball. EPA

Breel Embolo: 6 - The 24-year-old showed glimpses of quality going forward but not much more than that. He often received the ball deeper than usual and so had few touches in the Italy box. EPA

Haris Seferovic: 5 - The striker had little impact for his side, rarely offering much going forward, and blasting an opportunity way over the bar before being subbed off at the break. EPA

SUB: Mario Gavranovic (For Seferovic 46’): 5 - The forward entered the field to try and offer a different dimension for the Swiss. However, he had little impact and an early booking set the tone for his appearance. EPA

SUB: Silvan Widmer (For Mbabu 58’): 6 - The wing-back came on to relieve Mbabu of a difficult night on the right flank. He had a quieter time of it and looked more assured, though the game had swung heavily in Italy’s favour at that point. EPA

SUB: Steven Zuber (For Schar 58’): 6 - Zuber came on to change the Switzerland shape, replacing a defender and opting for width. However, the wide-man saw very little of the ball on the left. EPA

SUB: Ruben Vargas (For Shaqiri 76’): N/R - The 22-year-old made a late entrance for Shaqiri with fresh legs down the left. EPA