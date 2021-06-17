Euro 2020 Italy v Switzerland player ratings: Manuel Locatelli 9, Ciro Immobile 6; Kevin Mbabu 4, Xherdan Shaqiri 7

Doubts over Italy's Chiellini after defender hobbles off during 3-0 win

Captain Giorgio Chiellini said "nothing could tarnish the joy" of Italy advancing to the last 16 of Euro 2020 despite hobbling off injured in the first half of a 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Juventus defender had a 20th-minute goal ruled out for handball by VAR at the Stadio Olimpico and four minutes later asked to be replaced, holding his thigh.

Manuel Locatelli (L) of Italy celebrates with team-mate Lorenzo Insigne after scoring the 1-0 goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Italy and Switzerland in Rome, Italy, 16 June 2021. EPALocatelli brace sends dominant Italy into Euro 2020 knockouts

Minutes after his exit, Manuel Locatelli grabbed a first goal, with the Sassuolo forward adding a second after the break and Ciro Immobile scoring a third a minute from time.

"Nothing can tarnish such a great joy. We are in the second round! Go on like this!" Chiellini posted on Twitter after the game.

Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi took his place, with the captain's armband handed to Juventus teammate Leonardo Bonucci.

Chiellini pulled a flexor muscle in his left leg and will undergo exams on Thursday, a spokesperson for the federation confirmed after the meeting.

"We hope that there is nothing serious, we will see tomorrow," said coach Roberto Mancini.

Published: June 17, 2021 08:21 AM

