Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League squad: Dunk and Welbeck retained, Izquierdo let go
The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.
All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.
It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.
Brighton & Hove Albion showed signs of progress under manager Graham Potter.
The perennial strugglers finished 16th but 13 points clear of the relegation places, with memorable victories over champions Manchester City as well as 2020 champions Liverpool.
Brighton & Hove Albion
2020/21 Premier League finish: 16th
Retained
Steven Alzate
Florin Andone
Billy Arce
Tudor-Cristian Baluta
Yves Bissouma
Dan Burn
James Furlong
Moises Caicedo
Matt Clarke
Alex Cochrane
Tobias Collyer
Aaron Connolly
Lars Dendoncker
Adam Desbois (Offer)
Shane Duffy
Lewis Dunk
Ulrick Eneme Ella
Bernardo
Pascal Gross
Viktor Gyokeres
Marcus Ifill
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Teddy Jenks
Michal Karbownik
Reda Khadra
Adam Lallana
Tariq Lamptey
Marc Leonard (Offer)
Jurgen Locadia
Ryan Longman
Robert Sanchez
Alexis Mac Allister
Solly March
Neal Maupay
Thomas McGill (Offer)
Todd Miller
Jan Mlakar
Jakub Moder
Jayson Molumby
Casper Nilsson
Odeluga Offiah
Leo Ostigard (Extended)
Samuel Packham (Extended)
Cameron Peupion
David Propper
Taylor Richards (Extended)
Haydon Roberts
Carl Rushworth
Mat Ryan
Jack Spong (Offer)
Jason Steele
Flynn Talley
Ayo Tanimowo (Extended)
Percy Tau
Lorent Tolaj (Offer)
Leandro Trossard
Antef Tsoungui
Jan Paul Van Hecke
Joel Veltman
Christian Walton (Extended)
Adam Webster
Jensen Weir
Danny Welbeck (Offer)
Ben White
Ben Wilson (Offer)
Romaric Yapi
Andi Zeqiri
Released
Danny Cashman
Andrew Crofts
Peter Gwargis
Jose Izquierdo
Kipras Kazukolovas
Roco Rees
Stefan Vukoje
Updated: June 6, 2021 01:16 PM