Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League squad: Dunk and Welbeck retained, Izquierdo let go

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will retain and release

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

Brighton & Hove Albion showed signs of progress under manager Graham Potter.

The perennial strugglers finished 16th but 13 points clear of the relegation places, with memorable victories over champions Manchester City as well as 2020 champions Liverpool.

Brighton & Hove Albion

2020/21 Premier League finish: 16th

Retained

Steven Alzate

Florin Andone

Billy Arce

Tudor-Cristian Baluta

Yves Bissouma

Dan Burn

James Furlong

Moises Caicedo

Matt Clarke

Alex Cochrane

Tobias Collyer

Aaron Connolly

Lars Dendoncker

Adam Desbois (Offer)

Shane Duffy

Lewis Dunk

Ulrick Eneme Ella

Bernardo

Pascal Gross

Viktor Gyokeres

Marcus Ifill

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Teddy Jenks

Michal Karbownik

Reda Khadra

Adam Lallana

Tariq Lamptey

Marc Leonard (Offer)

Jurgen Locadia

Ryan Longman

Robert Sanchez

Alexis Mac Allister

Solly March

Neal Maupay

Thomas McGill (Offer)

Todd Miller

Jan Mlakar

Jakub Moder

Jayson Molumby

Casper Nilsson

Odeluga Offiah

Leo Ostigard (Extended)

Samuel Packham (Extended)

Cameron Peupion

David Propper

Taylor Richards (Extended)

Haydon Roberts

Carl Rushworth

Mat Ryan

Jack Spong (Offer)

Jason Steele

Flynn Talley

Ayo Tanimowo (Extended)

Percy Tau

Lorent Tolaj (Offer)

Leandro Trossard

Antef Tsoungui

Jan Paul Van Hecke

Joel Veltman

Christian Walton (Extended)

Adam Webster

Jensen Weir

Danny Welbeck (Offer)

Ben White

Ben Wilson (Offer)

Romaric Yapi

Andi Zeqiri

Released

Danny Cashman

Andrew Crofts

Peter Gwargis

Jose Izquierdo

Kipras Kazukolovas

Roco Rees

Stefan Vukoje

Updated: June 6, 2021 01:16 PM

