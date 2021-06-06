Aston Villa Premier League squad: Grealish and Trezeguet retained, Elmohamady and Heaton released
All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23
The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.
It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.
Next on the list is Aston Villa, who enjoyed a successful season under manager Dean Smith.
After narrowly avoiding relegation on their return to the Premier League, Villa secured an 11th-placed-finish in 2020/21 with Jack Grealish and Oli Watkins, in particular, enjoying productive seasons.
Aston Villa
Retained
Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge
Paul Appiah
Cameron Archer
Louie Barry
Lamare Bogarde
Mungo Bridge (Offer)
DJ Campton-Sturridge (Offer)
Matthew Cash
Benjamin Chrisene
Carney Chukwuemeka
Keinan Davis
Anwar El Ghazi
Bjorn Engels
Jack Grealish
Frederic Guilbert
Trezeguet
Kortney Hause
Kaine Hayden
Conor Hourihane
Lovre Kalinic
Ezri Konsa
Emiliano Martinez
John McGinn
Tyrone Mings
Wesley
Marvelous Nakamba
Akos Onodi (Offer)
Jaden Philogene-Bidace
Aaron Ramsey
Jacob Ramsey
Dominic Revan
Sebastian Revan
Mbwana Samatta
Ruben Shakpoke
Viljami Sinisalo
Douglas Luiz
Myles Sohna (Offer)
Jed Steer
Matthew Targett
Bertrand Traore
Indiana Vassilev
Oli Watkins
Tyreik Wright (Offer)
Released
Lewis Brunt
Bradley Burton
Jack Clarke
Ahmed Elmohamady
Charlie Farr
Ben Guy
Tom Heaton
Callum Rowe
Harrison Sohna
Michael Tait Moran
Neil Taylor
Jake Walker
Published: June 6, 2021 11:00 AM