Aston Villa Premier League squad: Grealish and Trezeguet retained, Elmohamady and Heaton released

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

Next on the list is Aston Villa, who enjoyed a successful season under manager Dean Smith.

After narrowly avoiding relegation on their return to the Premier League, Villa secured an 11th-placed-finish in 2020/21 with Jack Grealish and Oli Watkins, in particular, enjoying productive seasons.

Aston Villa

Retained

Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge

Paul Appiah

Cameron Archer

Louie Barry

Lamare Bogarde

Mungo Bridge (Offer)

DJ Campton-Sturridge (Offer)

Matthew Cash

Benjamin Chrisene

Carney Chukwuemeka

Keinan Davis

Anwar El Ghazi

Bjorn Engels

Jack Grealish

Frederic Guilbert

Trezeguet

Kortney Hause

Kaine Hayden

Conor Hourihane

Lovre Kalinic

Ezri Konsa

Emiliano Martinez

John McGinn

Tyrone Mings

Wesley

Marvelous Nakamba

Akos Onodi (Offer)

Jaden Philogene-Bidace

Aaron Ramsey

Jacob Ramsey

Dominic Revan

Sebastian Revan

Mbwana Samatta

Ruben Shakpoke

Viljami Sinisalo

Douglas Luiz

Myles Sohna (Offer)

Jed Steer

Matthew Targett

Bertrand Traore

Indiana Vassilev

Oli Watkins

Tyreik Wright (Offer)

Released

Lewis Brunt

Bradley Burton

Jack Clarke

Ahmed Elmohamady

Charlie Farr

Ben Guy

Tom Heaton

Callum Rowe

Harrison Sohna

Michael Tait Moran

Neil Taylor

Jake Walker