Saturday: Manchester City v Fulham (4.30pm)

Manchester City will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat, the last of which was a 3-1 loss at struggling Nottingham Forest, which has seen them drop to third place, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Fulham have pulled themselves out of the bottom three, having lost just once in five games, including two wins and three draws. The Cottagers are now 15th in the table, two points clear of the bottom three.

Prediction: Man City 2 Fulham 0

Aston Villa v Sunderland (7pm)

Aston Villa's unbeaten league run now stretches to six matches, leaving them 10th in the standings, although they have suffered defeats in the League Cup and Uefa Champions League in that time. They had to settle for a point at Manchester United before the break despite leading 2-0 and 4-2, conceding twice in stoppage time as a chaotic match finished 4-4.

Sunderland secured their first league win since August when they edged out Chelsea 1-0, thanks to Enzo Le Fee's first-half penalty. It was only the Black Cats' second win of the season, although they have secured six victories across all competitions, dragging them off bottom spot by one place and one point.

Prediction: Villa 3 Sunderland 1

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Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest (7pm)

Bournemouth are enjoying a four-game win streak that has boosted them up to seventh in the table, just three points outside the top four. Their last victory, 2-1 at Ipswich Town, saw Brazilian striker Evanilson score for the fifth league game in a row.

There was relief for Forest last time out when they secured their second win of the campaign – and first since beating Aston Villa on September 12 – by defeating Man City 3-1, with Rory Delap scoring two superb goals against his former club. Oliver Glanser's side are in 16th place, one point above the relegation zone.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Forest 1

Chelsea v Leeds United (7pm)

Chelsea continue to lack consistency after following up a win over Manchester United by losing at bottom club Sunderland, missing out on the chance to break into the top four. Xabi Alonso's men remain in fifth place.

Leeds sealed their first three points since thrashing Newcastle United on September 14 when they edged out Tottenham 1-0 with substitute Noah Okafor scoring the game's only goal. The Yorkshiremen remain in the top 10 having drawn five of their 10 matches, losing just twice.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Leeds 2

Coventry City v Crystal Palace (7pm)

Coventry are one point and one place outside the bottom three, having lost three of their previous four matches, the last of which was a 3-1 defeat at Everton.

Former Brentford and Spurs manager Thomas Frank takes charge of his first game as Palace coach, following the sacking of Pierre Sage. A 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool was their fourth loss on the trot – and seventh in 10 matches – leaving the Eagles bottom of the table with the top flight's worst defensive record after conceding 24 goals.

Prediction: Coventry 2 Palace 1

Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town (7pm)

Spurs' three-game winning streak was ended before the break with a narrow defeat at Leeds that left manager Roberto de Zerbi questioning his players' hunger. The North London club are 11th in what is a tightly packed mid-table with just three points separating seventh and 12th place.

Ipswich's home defeat by Bournemouth means they have now failed to keep a clean sheet in consecutive top-flight matches and have won once in six games. The Tractor Boys are now only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Ipswich 0

Newcastle United v Arsenal (9.30pm)

Newcastle's draw at Fulham means they have won only once in five games but at least avoided a fifth defeat in six matches before the international break, which had resulted in pressure building on manager Matthias Jaissle.

Reigning champions Arsenal are flying high at the top of the table after five consecutive victories took them five points clear of Brighton in second. The Gunners have won nine out of 10 matches, with their ruthless defence conceding a meagre five goals.

Prediction: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 2

Sunday: Hull City v Brighton (6pm)

Hull's 1-0 loss at Arsenal means the Tigers, who won their opening two games of the season, have gone eight matches without a victory and are now just three points outside the bottom three.

Brighton's stellar start to the campaign continued with a 2-0 win over Brentford to make it seven victories out of 10 games. Their 26 goals scored is five more than the next best of Manchester City.

Prediction: Hull City 1 Brighton 3

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Liverpool v Manchester United (8.30pm)

Liverpool's win at Palace was their third in four matches to move Andoni Iraola's side up to fourth place, three points shy of City in third. The Reds have won only once in five games at Anfield, though. Only Forest (four) and Palace (three) have secured fewer than their five home points.

Michael Carrick paid the price for Man United's worst start in 40 years when he was sacked this week with the Red Devils in the relegation zone with only one win all season. New manager Mauricio Pochettino will have had only a few training sessions to get his message across, having taken charge of his final match as United States head coach on Tuesday.

Prediction: Liverpool 1 Man United 1

Monday: Brentford v Everton (midnight)

Brentford lost for only the second time this season when they were beaten by in-form Brighton, but remain well placed in eighth.

Everton are two points and two places above the Bees after following up two consecutive defeats with two wins on the spin – against Newcastle and Coventry – with Thierno Barry's double in the latter taking his tally to 10 goals in 13 games across competitions.

Prediction: Brentford 2 Everton 2