Man United battle for a point against Aston Villa after Old Trafford goal fest

Manchester United scored two goals in extra time to secure a point in a high-scoring game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick's team seemed down and out at 4-2 as the match went into added time before late goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu clinched a thrilling 4-4 draw.

United head into ​the international break in the Premier League relegation zone but with some ⁠hope and pride restored.

Manager Carrick had earned a boost in midweek as his side battled back from two goals down to beat AS Roma 3-2 in the Uefa Champions League.

Another rescue act seemed beyond his team ⁠as Villa scored twice inside the opening five minutes. However, a Bruno Fernandes penalty and ​an equaliser ⁠by Youri Tielemans restored parity.

The second half slipped away from United as Diogo Dalot conceded a needless penalty for a foul on Alysson and John McGinn fired home the 48th-minute spot kick.

Leon Goretzka ​then restored Villa's two-goal lead five minutes later with a tap-in after shoddy United defending.

But United did not give up. Zirkzee gave United late hope by slotting home in stoppage time before Dorgu headed in after Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki flapped at a corner.

After the thrilling match, United forward Matheus Cunha said the team needs to find a way to stop conceding early goals.

“After the other night we talked a lot about how not to concede goals and then change our mentality to come again. We did it again, conceded goals,” Cunha told Sky Sports.

“We can't do that. We need to play like Man United and go forward and create chances, play with more courage. After we concede goals we show character but if we do this before we can win much more games.”

Brighton still going strong

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion's incredible start to the season continued as they secured a 2-0 home ​victory ​against 10-man Brentford.

The result moved Fabian Huerzeler's side above Manchester ⁠City into second place in the Premier League table ⁠on Sunday.

Diego Gomez's fine strike and a ​Pascal Gross penalty in the first half saw Brighton cruise to victory.

Brighton enjoyed their best ever start to a top-flight season and they head into the international break on 22 points, with Arsenal on 27 after their 1-0 win at home to Hull City on Saturday.

Brighton went ahead in the 15th minute when Gomez seized on a clearance at the edge of the area and struck a fine left-foot shot into the top corner.

Brentford striker Thiago then got involved in a tussle with Chema Andres and after a VAR check the ​Brazilian was sent off.

The hosts doubled their lead in the ‌42nd minute when Gross struck ⁠a penalty high into the net after ​Keane Lewis-Potter had held Luka Vuskovic.

Also, Liverpool enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 win at Crystal Palace to go fourth even as Chelsea suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Sunderland.

Liverpool bounced back from last week's defeat ​at home by ‌Arsenal with Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak all finding the back of the next at Selhurst ⁠Park.

Eddie Nketiah scored a consolation penalty for Palace in added time but pressure ⁠is mounting on manager Pierre Sage whose side are now bottom of the table.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris, meanwhile, saw his side upset Chelsea.

Enzo Le Fee struck the only goal from the ​penalty spot in the 36th minute after Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was adjudged to have pulled Brian Brobbey to the ground.