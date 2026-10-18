Leeds v Man United ratings: Justin 6, Calvert-Lewin 8; Fernandes 5, Mbeumo 7

A second-half finish from Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned Leeds United a well-deserved Premier League point against Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday

The Red Devils, who went into the match under a cloud following defender Lizandro Martinez's public criticism of the club after their Uefa Champions League loss at Atletico Madrid, took the lead in the 35th minute.

Attacker Bryan Mbeumo, who should have put his team in front earlier when he sent a header wide of target when completely unmarked, made no mistake when he sild home a first-time finish from Youri Tieleman's perfect ball across the box.

But former Everton striker Calvert-Lewin delighted the home crowd by firing home in the 51st minute, securing a point that would move Leeds up to seventh place on 10 points, six places and three points above Michael Carrick's side.

For Manchester United, it was a frustrating end to a tough week and they have now gone six games without a win in all competitions, their worst run since the end of the 2019-20 season. They have also just one league win to their name so far.

What they said:

Leeds manager Daniel Farke: “We are slightly disappointed it is just a point. Overall, I felt we should not be losing at half-time but it is still Manchester United. Second half, we got the equaliser, we should have kept up the dominance, too many strikes went over the crossbar but it was overall a solid performance. We should have won the game but we move on.

“We took it as a compliment that we have done many things right over the last month if we were seen as favourites against Manchester Untiedbut we have earned this. We wanted to prove the comments right. We were the dominant side but we couldn't capitalise as we lacked quality in and around the box.

“It says a lot about how much respect we have earned. Overall, this is where we are at the moment and overall, it is a good place to be. It is still difficult in this league to win points. You have to be clinical and be very, very effective but we have to keep going.”

Man United manager Michael Carrick: “It was one of those challenging games. You could feel there was an edge to the game. Maybe if you talk about top quality, maybe it wasn't the top, top quality I think we are capable of playing. In little moments and spells we played some really good football.

“It's a tough place to come. With the results we've had we weren't quite flowing but there's enough in there to take from it. I was proud of the boys for the way they went about it in difficult circumstances. A point is a point. It is a step forward for us.

“The way that we went about it today gives me a lot of belief in us moving forward that we are a strong group and if we build on that with the quality we have got … we will win football matches.”

Leeds United ratings:

James Trafford – 7/10: Former Manchester City keeper was beaten twice by Mbeumo efforts in first half – one header sent wide of target when completely free, one sliding finish that found back of net. Quiet game in general and not called upon for any big saves.

James Justin – 6/10: Caught out of position then outmuscled by Mbeumo ahead of Cameroonian putting Man United in front. His lone error in solid performance was a costly one.

Tarik Muharemovic – 7/10: Slovenian defender earned assist for heading ball to Calvert-Lewin for striker's leveller. Did well against United's expensively assembled attackers with Leeds now having lost just once in seven league games.

Nico Elvedi – 7/10: Swiss defender almost grabbed first goal for club with game's first effort on target but saw header in 25th minute saved by Semmens. Helped side secure well-earned point with what was their fourth draw of season.

Jayden Bogle – 8/10: A constant outlet down right for Leeds with steady stream or crosses into box and surging runs forward. One weak finish straight at keeper just before break.

Gabriel Gudmundsson – 7/10: Rightly booked for naughty late tackle, raking studs down Santos's ankle. Provided plenty of energy down left.

Ethan Ampadu – 7/10: Captain should have picked up early yellow card for late challenge on Mbeumo's ankle. Involved in some nice passing exchanges with teammates. Had one locking-of-horns with Fernandes in second half. Was booked in injury-time for blatant foul on Diallo.

Ao Tanaka – 7/10: A real nuisance to play against, constantly closing down and snapping at heels of opponents. Hit shot immediately after Mbeumo's goal straight at keeper, volleyed wildly over bar not long after Leeds' leveller.

Anton Stach – 6/10: Wasted good counter-attack chance in first half with final ball that was neither cross nor shot and easily dealt with by away defence. Had even better opportunity in 73rd minute but sent poor shot from inside penalty area over, then saw another goal-bound low shot blocked.

Noah Okafor – 6/10: Swiss attacker's first attempt on goal was strike from tight angle just after hour mark sent very high and very wide. A few bright moments but not enough in areas that matter, unlike last season when his two goals earned Leeds a historic win at Old Trafford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 8/10: Striker had a couple of headers just before and after break that failed to trouble the keeper. Leeds' top-scorer was in right place to control then fire home from close range in 51st minute for fourth goal of season. Led line well again for Yorkshiremen.

Substitutes:

Lukas Nmecha (on for Okafor, 74') – 7/10: Handful after coming on offering Leeds something different in attack.

Sean Longstaff (on for Tanaka, 81') – N/A: One superb block in injury-time.

Man United ratings:

Senne Lammens – 7/10: Saved well from an Elvedi header in the first-half. Went long with almost every goal-kick, which was a change for him. He did OK at Leeds, but Manchester United have yet to keep a clean sheet in seven Premier League games.

Leny Yoro – 7/10: Tough day for the Frenchman, but he cleared everything in the air and intercepted on the ground in a frantic opening. He’s playing out of position but playing well.

Harry Maguire – 7/10: Up for it in an intense first half, especially against Calvert-Lewin. At the end of the game he was the only one of the four defenders playing in his usual position, which shows the extent of the defensive injuries and the cost of not bringing a left-back in.

Lisandro Martinez – 6/10: Started after a controversial week, he stood up to Leeds pressure but looked to be carrying an injury from midway in the first-half. Came off at half-time.

Diogo Dalot – 6/10: An attacking right-back playing at left-back, he crossed well just before half-hour mark. Counter-attacked well on 75 minutes, too. One very important challenge as Leeds attacked late on.

Carlos Baleba – 7/10: Energetic in a very good first-half from the Cameroonian, where United were up for the fight. They ran more, physically up for it.

Andrey Santos – 7/10: Physically strong in challenges – which was needed against Leeds – and did well in first-half. Brought down in a yellow card challenge by Gudmundson. Booked for showing his frustration at the referee in last minute.

Youri Tielemans – 7/10: Played higher up with Baleba behind in a big tactical shift and his excellent cross provided assist United’s opener. Creative and worked well with Baleba and Santos. Less effective in second half.

Amad Diallo – 6/10: Superb cross on half-hour and one of the best as United broke quickly, but he’s also struggling to beat a man. Lively towards the end but sent one shot miles wide, and was then fouled in a yellow card challenge in injury-time.

Bruno Fernandes – 5/10: Playing in advanced position, he was booked in first half for challenge on Muharemovic. Shot wide on 65. He’s the main man and needs to get back to that level since his team haven’t won a game in six across all competitions.

Bryan Mbeumo – 7/10: Started lively on the left. Headed wide when unmarked when he should have hit the target. Trundled a shot after a 33rd minute break, then put his side ahead on 35, sliding in to guide a Tielemans cross in – a fine finish. Caught up in Leeds’ equaliser, but hardly at fault.

Substitutes:

Noussair Mazraoui (on for Martinez, 46') – 5/10: Gave away a soft corner which led to Leeds equaliser as they flew out of the blocks at the start of the second half. Stopped an injury-time Leeds shot which had beaten Lammens.

Mason Mount (on for Beleba, 74') – 6/10: Slotted into central midfield. Skewed one shot from a well worked move.

Matheus Cunha (on for Tielemens, 84') – N/A