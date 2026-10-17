Erling Haaland to the fore as Manchester City set Premier League record

Manchester City secured their seventh straight win in the Premier League as Erling Haaland scored twice in a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Haaland scored a brace after Phil Foden scored the opener, which was cancelled out by Daizen Maeda, as Enzo Maresca's side moved six points clear at the top of the table.

City thus made it seven straight wins at the start of the Premier League – the first time they had managed such a feat in the club's history.

City also became the third team in Premier League history to win their first seven games of the season.

City were playing in front of home fans at the Etihad Stadium. City fans showed their support with inflatable bananas, a symbol of their rise from lower division football.

There is uncertainty in the Premier League following an independent commission's findings over City's financial dealings and the club's subsequent appeal over the decision. City have denied any wrongdoing.

On the pitch, it was business as usual with Norwegian ​goal machine Haaland leading the way.

Foden gave City a short-lived lead cancelled out by Maeda, but Haaland restored the home side's advantage before halftime with a header from Mateo Kovacic's cross.

Haaland then gave his side some breathing space with his second in the 69th minute, powering past Ipswich's Abdoul Ouattara before a low finish into the corner.

He was denied a hat-trick by an offside decision and Ipswich got a lifeline when Zian Flemming tucked away a penalty in stoppage time but City bagged the points.

City thus bounced back from the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

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City's goalscorer Foden lauded the work put in by manager Maresca early into his tenure.

“He (Maresca) has settled in really well, the lads are buying into what he wants to do,” Foden told BBC Match of the Day.

“There's a lot of things to improve still and today is a good example of that, we can do a lot better.

“We have to give Ipswich a lot of respect. They played a brilliant game. Good on the ball, aggressive and made it difficult. It's not always going to be pretty it's just about getting the result. and we did that today so I'm really happy.”

Liverpool's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring the second goal with Bradley Barcola. Reuters Show caption: Liverpool's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring the second goa…

Liverpool bounce back

Liverpool came ⁠from a goal down to beat Brentford 2-1 away although they were helped by the previously unbeaten hosts being reduced to 10 men shortly before halftime when Yehor Yarmolyuk was shown a straight red card for a head butt.

Liverpool fell behind at Brentford with Keane Lewis-Potter putting the hosts in front.

Brentford were in control but Yarmolyuk's rush of blood when he clashed with Jeremy Jacquet at a Liverpool corner changed the game.

After referee John Brooks was invited to check a VAR monitor, he showed the red card.

Liverpool huffed and puffed after the break before Victor Munoz finally levelled in the 62nd minute when he cut in to beat keeper Caoimhin Kelleher with a left-foot ​finish.

Alexander Isak won it for Andoni Iraola's side eight minutes later with a clinical strike from Bradley Barcola's assist.

Brentford ended with nine men after Vitaly Janelt got a second yellow card for a foul on substitute Rio Ngumoha.