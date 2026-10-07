Cristiano Ronaldo not retiring, wants punishment and says Portugal boss twice 'broke his word'

Cristiano Ronaldo said he is not retiring from international football and that he deserved to be punished for walking out on Portugal last week, while also accusing national team boss Jorge Jesus of twice breaking his word to him.

Ronaldo, 41, walked out of Portugal's training camp ahead of a Uefa Nations League match in Denmark last week after being unhappy at being an unused substitute in Portugal's previous match against Norway.

Jesus then said his captain would not start the game in Copenhagen, prompting Ronaldo to pack up and leave.

In a lengthy statement that ran to nearly 2,000 words, Ronaldo gave his account of the dispute and said he remained available for selection and that he should be held accountable for his actions.

"The Portuguese Football Federation must assess the consequences of my actions and punish me for them. I believe the punishment should not be reduced," Ronaldo said.

"I have already apologised, but I know that actions have consequences."

In the statement, the Al Nassr striker accused Jesus of an "absolute breach of trust".

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said Jesus had agreed a plan under which the forward would miss the Norway and Denmark matches to manage his fitness. However, on the day of ⁠the Norway game, the coach told him he would play for 30 minutes.

"Everyone ​knows the ⁠rest. I warmed up from ‌half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn't called on," Ronaldo said.

"The manager ​had broken his word to me."

Portugal's captain and all-time leading scorer said a subsequent meeting with Jesus, attended by his club side Al Nassr's sporting director Simao Coutinho, produced an agreement that the coach would clarify events at his next press conference.

According to Ronaldo, an eight-point document was prepared saying that he had never demanded playing time, that he had respected Jesus' decisions, and that the coach's asking him to warm up without bringing him on had been a mistake.

Ronaldo said the agreed notes did not require Jesus to apologise to him but said the coach's public remarks bore no resemblance to their private discussion.

"The conference was what is known: the attitude had nothing to do with our meeting," Ronaldo explained.

"I heard expressions and an aggressiveness I believe I did not deserve, a 'high-and-mighty' attitude that he never showed me, not even remotely, in private the day before.

"It was the second time he had broken his word to me," Ronaldo added. "I decided to leave ​the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises."

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. AFP Show caption: Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. AFP

The ‌statement provided Ronaldo's account, but on ⁠Sunday, after Portugal's win over Norway, Jesus ​denied he had made any agreement with the player but left the ​door open ‌for his return.

Ronaldo apologised for failing to greet supporters after the Norway match and ⁠for leaving his teammates, accepting that his captaincy made his conduct more serious.

"The consequences of my actions must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation," he said.

Despite the rupture, Ronaldo said he was not limiting his international ambitions to a ​farewell appearance.

"If I'm physically fit, playing for my club – scoring goals, I hope – after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I'll be available, as I've always been until now, to compete and win for our national team," he added.

Portugal won the matches against Norway and Denmark without Ronaldo in the side, and are back in action in November in their final Nations League group games against the Danes and Wales.

Some have questioned the timing of Ronaldo's revelation, coming just hours before Lionel Messi, his great rival, played his final international match with Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Ronaldo had considered retiring from international football after this summer's World Cup following Portugal's exit at the last-16 stage. He was persuaded to reconsider after speaking with FPF president Pedro Proenca.