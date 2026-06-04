Algeria stun Netherlands in blow to Ronald Koeman's World Cup plans

Winger Anis Hadj Moussa scored on his ​home ​ground to ​give Algeria a surprise ⁠1-0 away win over the ⁠Netherlands in their World Cup ​warm-up on Wednesday.

Hadj Moussa, who plays for Dutch ⁠club Feyenoord, cut in off the right wing and struck a powerful shot into the far corner four minutes ⁠from time to hand the North Africans a ​morale-boosting ⁠win at De ‌Kuip, where he plays his club football.

It was ​as much as Algeria deserved after a strong second-half performance, roared on by a large number of noisy travelling fans.

Hadj Moussa’s effort was his first international goal and spoilt the home team’s send-off before they depart for New York on Thursday.

Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, sporting a mask after facial injuries suffered in April, made several good stops throughout the game to alleviate concerns over the keeper’s position ​in the side, which has ‌been the subject of ⁠speculation in recent months.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong admitted it was disappointing but refused the suggestion it was a bad sign for the World Cup.

"Of course, it is not what you hope for and we know that we need to do better. It is not that we are down in the dumps," De Jong told SBS6.

"It is a friendly match and we know that we need to do better, but nothing is decided yet. We are disappointed, but nothing is lost yet.

"I don't think [the Dutch fans] will be happy about it. Of course, they want us to win. We didn't score and we lost."

Algeria players and staff salute their fans at De Kuip in Rotterdam. Reuters Info

But De Jong added: "I am really looking forward to the World Cup. I feel good and fresh. I am looking forward to it. I am really excited about it and still have a lot of confidence."

The ​Dutch will play Uzbekistan in a ​friendly in ‌New York on Monday before moving on to their ⁠base in Kansas City. Their opening Group F ⁠game is against Japan in Dallas on June 14.

Algeria face World Cup holders Argentina in their opening game in Group J in Kansas City ​on June 16. Algeria take on Bolivia in Kansas City next Wednesday in their last warm-up game.