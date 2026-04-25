Mohamed Amoura – small in stature, big on impact and carrying Algeria's World Cup hopes

When he pulls on the green of Algeria, Mohamed Amoura wears the number 18 by choice, and the meaning is evident to every Algerian who sees it.

Eighteen is the administrative code of Jijel, the north-eastern province where he was born and raised, as the son of a farmer and one of five children.

Emblazoned on his back every time he represents his country, the ode to his origins has gone unnoticed by many.

Amoura, the 25-year-old striker who plies his trade at German club Wolfsburg, will go to this summer’s World Cup in North America as the player whose goals helped send Algeria back to the biggest stage after a 12-year absence.

His 10 goals in as many qualifying appearances made him the top scorer across the African qualifiers and accounted for 42 per cent of his country’s tally.

What sets Amoura apart from most forwards at this level is that he was not developed through a formal academy system. He grew up in Oudjana, a small town near Jijel in the north-east of Algeria, and learnt the game entirely on the streets, playing with friends.

Football was just a hobby, never something he considered as a possible profession. In fact, he was the only one at home who truly loved the game.

Algeria possesses only one functioning football academy of genuine repute – Paradou AC, founded by the French coach Jean-Marc Guillou. It was the only training centre in Algeria affiliated with a professional club.

Having won the Algerian Under-13 Cup with the SSA of Jijel, the local police sports club where he had begun playing, a small group of players including Amoura were sent to Algiers to trial at Paradou. They turned him down – twice – on the grounds of his height. He admitted it was one of the few times the sport made him weep.

Mohammed Amoura has been in great form for Wolfsburg. AFP Info

He returned to SSA of Jijel before moving to JS Jijel at 16, and it was there that he learnt how to unlock his goalscoring prowess. While luck had not always been on his side growing up, he was dealt a large dose of it when the JS Jijel first team went on strike and the club turned to their youth players to cover their fixtures. Amoura scored twice, the Under-19 national team took notice, and ES Setif signed him properly.

His first year at Setif proved immensely difficult, leading to Amoura wanting to leave football behind. He was far from his family in Jijel, without money and profoundly homesick. He stopped attending training altogether, told his coach that he was done with football and intended to find regular work instead.

For one week, he stubbornly ignored his passion. What changed his mind was a family gathering, parents and uncle and coach together, to convince him that his talent was real and that walking away would be something he could not take back. Thankfully, he listened and returned to training.

He developed steadily and his lethality proved enough to draw the attention of FC Lugano in Switzerland. Amoura had finally made it to Europe, showing that a player from a small Algerian village can make it as a striker at a European club.

During his time playing in Switzerland, his Lugano teammates dubbed him 'Le petit Salah', a moniker that has followed him across four countries and three leagues. But his hero, as with many Algerians of his generation, is a player whose son, Luca, now stands guard in goal for the national team; Zinedine Zidane – the master of creativity whose Kabyle roots continue to inspire the children of Algeria, carrying his legacy with enormous pride.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates with Algeria teammates Houssem Aouar and Mohamed Amoura after scoring in a friendly against Guatemala. Getty Images Info

After winning the Swiss Cup and scoring 17 goals across two seasons, Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium was Amoura's next stop. Twent-two goals in 45 appearances, including one against Liverpool in the Europa League that secured global headlines, made bigger clubs take notice. By the summer of 2024, Wolfsburg came calling.

He arrived at a club in considerable difficulty. Wolfsburg had seriously flirted with relegation the previous season, surviving only after Ralph Hasenhuttl replaced Niko Kovac and steered them to a 12th-place finish.

Amoura became the focal point of everything Hasenhuttl was trying to build, and the transformation in the club’s fortunes was emphatic. His playmaking skills proved invaluable; he scored twice against Bayern Munich, contributed to a 5-1 dismantling of RB Leipzig and helped drag Wolfsburg up the table.

Wolfsburg paid €14.75 million to make his move permanent last summer. Hasenhuttl never shied away from praising the player’s impact on the club.

“Amoura, we know, has unbelievable quality, and it is no surprise that he causes defences problems, especially away from home. He has incredible speed, and I am better off just leaving him up front to cause chaos. He is a real weapon for us.”

Standing a mere 1.7m tall, once deemed too short for Paradou AC and for the demands of modern football and its regression into an obsession with physicality, Amoura has turned his stature into his greatest asset.

He boasts a low centre of gravity and a change of direction that bigger forwards simply cannot replicate. He is aggressive over short distances, difficult to dispossess, and carries a natural sense of when to run in behind a defensive line. As for his pace, he’s considered one of the faster players in a league brimming with speed.

For Algeria, Amoura continues to deliver goals. There was a hat-trick against Mozambique in World Cup qualifying as well as braces against Botswana, Somalia and Uganda.

In October last year, he scored two goals against Somalia on the night Algeria ended 12 years of World Cup exile. He now has 19 goals in 38 caps, with Algerian media hoping he will soon be threatening Islam Slimani's all-time record of 47.

But his contribution to Vladimir Petkovic's Algeria extends beyond goals. At last year's Africa Cup of Nations against Sudan, it was his low ball across the penalty area in the second minute that Hicham Boudaoui flicked on for Riyad Mahrez to open the scoring, and his outside-of-the-boot pass that set up the second.

Petkovic has described him as “a modern, unpredictable player, capable of turning a match on his own.” Mahrez, who has confirmed the 2026 World Cup will be his last with Algeria, reportedly told teammates that Amoura “has everything to become one of Africa's greats”.

Passionate and determined, Amoura represents the future, but he has also proved controversial on occasions.

Last spring, a physical altercation with Wolfsburg teammate Joakim Maehle during training forced teammates to intervene, and Hasenhuttl confirmed punishments had been issued internally.

At last year's Afcon, after Algeria's extra-time victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo, he mimicked the pose of Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, a celebrated fan who attended matches dressed as Patrice Lumumba, the country's first Prime Minister and a towering symbol of African independence.

The backlash was understandably fierce. Amoura apologised publicly and the federation presented Mboladinga with a jersey bearing Lumumba's name to atone for the error.

A player whose rawness was never coached out of him will now have the chance to play the World Cup in North America, wearing number 18 on his back as a reminder of where he came from, what he represents and who he plays for.