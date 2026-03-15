How 16-year-old Max Dowman made Premier League history for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta revealed it was a “gut feeling” which led him to introduce Max Dowman, the Premier League’s newly-anointed youngest ever goalscorer, in their stunning last-gasp 2-0 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Dowman’s delivery was critical to Viktor Gyokeres’ 89th-minute breakthrough, then, at 16 years and 73 days, signed his name in the history books when he added a second in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.

His boss sprinted along the touchline before leaping in the air, and still seemed in disbelief when he addressed the pivotal substitutions which brought his side one step closer to a first Premier League title in 22 years, calling the result “one of the best moments we lived together at the Emirates”.

“It wasn’t something in my head, it was a gut feeling,” said Arsenal boss Arteta, who introduced Dowman for Martin Zubimendi in a double change in the 74th minute.

“Yesterday he was training, and the last few days I had a gut feeling that it was a moment for him. Probably it’s because he doesn’t seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent, he just plays so naturally.

“He makes decisions to make things happen, and what he delivered was incredible.”

It was Dowman’s cross which outsmarted Jordan Pickford, and Piero Hincapie got a touch before the ball fell favourably for Gyokeres to apply the finish and make it 1-0.

Everton then pulled Pickford forward for a late stoppage-time corner, and the visitors were helpless when Dowman claimed the ball inside his own half and dodged two defenders before firing home his landmark goal.

Arteta added: “[I told Dowman] ‘Go and do your thing and win us the game’. And the same with Viktor and to [Gabriel] Martinelli. I said these are the moments in the season when something special has to happen, and he knows he has the ability, which I have to give him the opportunity, and he will deliver.”

Man City stumble against West Ham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refused to throw in the towel in the title race but admitted “it’s complicated” after falling further off the pace.

City’s hopes of regaining their Premier League crown were hit hard by a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened West Ham left them nine points behind Arsenal.

Just three days after their Champions League dreams were shattered by a 3-0 defeat at Real Madrid, a second part of what until not long ago was a potential quadruple also went up in smoke.

It was a former Gunners player, Konstantinos Mavropanos, who did the damage with West Ham’s equaliser after Bernardo Silva had given City the lead.

City still have a game in hand as well as a visit from Arsenal later in the season, but this was another costly draw after they were held by Nottingham Forest 10 days ago.

Guardiola said: “It’s complicated. We win against Nottingham, it depends on us, now it depends on them.

“But we have one game in hand, we have Arsenal at home – I’m not saying it will be easy to beat them – but at home I’m always positive.

“When it’s not possible, after I don’t know, half an hour, an hour, because they have to celebrate, I’ll call Mikel [Arteta] and congratulate him.

“But since this is going to happen, we want to be there because, of course, we have a lot of things to do.”

Premier League's youngest scorers

1 Max Dowman (Arsenal) – 16 years and 73 days old

2 James Vaughan (Everton) – 16 years and 270 days old

3 James Milner (Leeds Utd) – 16 years and 356 days old

4 Wayne Rooney (Everton) – 16 years and 360 days old

5 Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) – 16 years and 361 days old