Trump tells Fifa that Iran are 'welcome to compete' at World Cup

US President Donald Trump has assured World Cup organisers Fifa that Iran are “welcome to compete” at this summer's tournament.

After the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on February 28 it had become uncertain whether the Middle East country would be able to take part in the World Cup finals that take place in North America from June 11 to July 19.

Iran was the only nation missing from a Fifa planning ⁠summit for World Cup participants held last week in Atlanta, sparking questions over whether the country's team will compete on US soil this summer amid ⁠an escalating regional war.

The conflict has now drawn in other Middle East nations, with Iran retaliating by striking US military bases and other targets in the region.

But after telling Politico last week that he “really didn't care” if Iran played at the World Cup, Fifa president Gianni Infantino has stated Trump is supportive of the team's participation.

“This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming Fifa World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days,” Infantino wrote on social media.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the Fifa World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

“We all need an event like the Fifa World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World.”

Iran ​secured a trip to a fourth successive World ‌Cup by topping Group A ⁠in the third round of Asian ​qualifying last year. However, Iran football federation president Mehdi Taj had been quoted as saying: “What is certain is that after these attacks, it's hard to look at the World Cup with hope.”

The Iranians were grouped with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in Group G, with all three of their matches scheduled to take place in the US – two in Los Angeles ​and one in Seattle.

If both the US and Iran finish second in their respective groups, the two countries could meet in the round of 32 on July 3 in Dallas.

Six members of Iran's delegation have been granted humanitarian visas following the team's exit from the AFC Women's Asian Cup football tournament in Australia.

Five players had initially sought asylum, and Australia's home affairs minister Tony Burke confirmed that a further player, and one member of the team's support staff, had since also indicated their desire to remain in the country.

He said one of those two individuals later changed their mind and decided to return to Iran.

▶

“Even though the offer continues to be there for other members of the team, it is quite possible and indeed likely that not every woman in the team will make a decision to take up the opportunity that Australia would offer to them,” said Burke.

There have been concerns over the team's safety on their return after the players chose not to sing the national anthem before their first match at the Asian Cup against South Korea.

That drew criticism from supporters of the Iranian regime. The team did sing and salute in their second and third group games.

Trump had called on Australia to grant asylum to the entire Iranian team, and said the US would do so if Australia did not. Trump had said on social media that the players would “likely be killed” if they returned home.

But Trump would later praise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for “doing a very good job having to do with this rather delicate situation”.