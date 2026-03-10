Australia says Iranian women players granted asylum 'safe here' as concerns grow for rest of squad

Australia has granted humanitarian visas to five members of Iran’s women’s national football team after the players sought asylum, fearing persecution for refusing to sing their country’s national anthem during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the decision in Canberra on Tuesday, saying the players were now safe after police helped remove them from the supervision of Iranian officials late on Monday.

“Australians have been moved by the plight of these brave women,” Albanese told reporters. “They’re safe here, and they should feel at home here.”

The visa-granted players were identified as Zahra Sarbali Alishah, Mona Hamoudi, Zahra Ghanbari, Fatemeh Pasandideh, and Atefeh Ramezanizadeh.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the women "were moved to a safe location" by Australian police. He said other squad members had been told they are welcome to stay in the country.

“Even though the offer continues to be there for other members of the team, it is quite possible and indeed likely that not every woman in the team will make a decision to take up the opportunity that Australia would offer to them,” he said.

Burke said the government had been in discreet discussions with the players for several days. Images shared on social media showed Burke posing with the players after their visas were approved.

A migration official said told ABC news that she provided information to the five players who feared reprisal if they returned to Iran.

"I was involved to explain to them and reassure them that everything is going to be under control, and the visa processing is going to be done by the Department of Home Affairs.

"They were very worried about their families back in Iran because … if they go back to Iran they can be facing a lot of danger, a lot of consequences, like imprisonment or even above that."

Television footage showed several Iranian players leaving their hotel in the coastal city of Gold Coast by bus, with them later reported to have arrived at the city's airport.

The situation has drawn international attention, including from US President Donald Trump, who initially criticised the prospect of the players being forced to return to Iran before praising Australia’s actions after speaking with Albanese.

In an earlier social media post, Trump warned that the players would “likely be killed” if they returned home and said the United States would accept them if Australia did not. After a phone call with the Australian leader, he said Albanese was “doing a very good job having to do with this rather delicate situation”.

Albanese said the conversation took place shortly before 2am local time.

“I was able to convey to him the action that we’d undertaken over the previous 48 hours, and that five of the team had asked for assistance and had received it,” he said.

Police officers clear the road for a departing bus transporting members of the Iranian women’s football team, outside the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast on March 10, 2026. AFP Info

Concerns about the players’ safety first emerged after they refused to sing the Iranian national anthem before their opening match of the tournament against South Korea. The gesture drew fierce criticism on state television, where commentators labelled the players “wartime traitors” and described their silence as the “pinnacle of dishonour”.

The controversy unfolded as the tournament in Australia coincided with escalating conflict in Iran following air strikes by the United States and Israel that killed supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian team later sang the anthem before their second match against host nation Australia, raising fears among campaigners that the players had been pressured by officials accompanying the squad.

Global players’ union FIFPRO said it remained concerned about the welfare of the remaining players and their families.

“The focus needs to remain on ensuring that all of the players have agency and are aware of their rights,” said Beau Busch, president of FIFPRO Asia/Oceania.

Iran’s campaign ended on Sunday after a 2-0 defeat to the Philippines eliminated them from the tournament. Iranian officials said the squad had planned to return home via Dubai but would now seek alternative travel routes.

Australia previously offered refuge to more than 20 members of Afghanistan’s women’s cricket team after the Taliban banned women’s sport following their return to power in 2021.