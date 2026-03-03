Premier League predictions: Arsenal and Man City win again, Newcastle end Carrick's run at Man United

Tuesday: Bournemouth v Brentford (11.30pm kick-off UAE)

Bournemouth have now drawn three out of their past four matches but are now eight Premier League games unbeaten after Evanilson came off the bench to score and earn a home point against Sunderland on Saturday.

Brentford needed a 93rd‑minute winner from Mikkel Damsgaard to beat Burnley 4-3 after seeing their 3-0 lead disintegrate at Turf Moor. Victory leaves the Bees seventh in the table, four points and three places above Bournemouth.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Brentford 1

Everton v Burnley (11.30pm)

Everton maintained their excellent away record – only Arsenal have won more than the Toffees' 24 points on their travels – by defeating Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday. David Moyes' side are eighth in the table, five points outside the top six.

Relegation-threatened Burnley showed some fight to come back from three goals down at home to Brentford only to lose for the 17th time in 28 games. The Clarets are eight points shy of safety.

Prediction: Everton 3 Burnley 1

Leeds United v Sunderland (11.30pm)

Leeds fell to a home defeat against Manchester City, which means they have just won once in six matches. The Yorkshiremen sit six points clear of the relegation zone

Sunderland's draw with Bournemouth brought an end to their three-game losing streak but the Black Cats have dropped down to 12th place and are eight points shy of the top six.

Prediction: Leeds 2 Sunderland 1

Wolves v Liverpool (12.15am)

Wolves won for only the second time this season when they defeated Midlands rivals Aston Villa 2-0 on Friday night, meaning they have reached 13 points and past Derby's record Premier League low tally of 11. Rob Edwards' men remain bottom, though, with safety a hefty 14 points away.

Liverpool made it three wins on the spin by hammering West Ham in a 5-2 victory that flattered the Merseysiders, who moved up to fifth in the standings, three points behind Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Liverpool 3

Wednesday: Aston Villa v Chelsea (11.30pm)

Villa's disastrous defeat at bottom club Wolves means the Uefa Champions League chasers have won just twice in seven league games, with Liverpool now breathing down their necks in the table.

Sixth-place Chelsea – six points shy of Villa – were also losers at the weekend, beaten 2-1 away to Arsenal, which saw the Blues pick up a seventh Premier League red card of the season when Pedro Neto was sent off in the second half.

Prediction: Villa 2 Chelsea 2

Brighton v Arsenal (11.30pm)

After winning for the first time since January 3 in their previous match, Brighton made it two successive victories for the first time since November by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1, with Danny Welbeck scoring his 10th goal of the season.

Arsenal made it two London derby wins in a row after following up their thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur by edging past Chelsea on Sunday. They are currently five points ahead of Manchester City but have played a game more.

Prediction: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Fulham v West Ham (11.30pm)

Fulham are looking to make it three successive wins having just beaten Sunderland and Spurs, which has lifted the Cottagers up to ninth, keeping alive their hopes of European football next season.

West Ham can count the 5-2 loss at Liverpool as a harsh scoreline in what was only their second defeat in six games but meant the Hammers missed out on pulling themselves out of the bottom three. They remain two points shy of safety.

Prediction: Fulham 2 West Ham 2

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest (11.30pm)

Antoine Semenyo's goal earned City a narrow win at Leeds that keeps the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table. Pep Guardiola's side are enjoying a four-game win streak in the league having not lost since the Manchester derby defeat on January 17.

Forest remain just outside the relegation zone after losing at Brighton with Vitor Pereira still searching for his first Premier League win as manager. Forest have managed to accrue just two points from their past five matches.

Prediction: Man City 3 Forest 0

Newcastle United v Manchester United (12.15am)

Newcastle's atrocious league form continues following their home loss to Everton, which makes it five defeats in six games resulting in them dropping down to 12th place, nine points outside the top six. They do go into this one having won their past three home league matches against the Red Devils.

Man United's impressive run under Michael Carrick goes on with the interim manager now unbeaten in seven games – winning six of them – and the team up to third in the table.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 Man United 1

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (midnight)

Spurs are now firmly in a relegation mix after four successive losses and are the only team in the top flight without a league win in 2026. They are just four points above the bottom three.

Palace's 2-1 defeat at Man United – which saw defender Maxence Lacroix controversially sent-off – leaves the Eagles in 14th place, two places and six points above Tottenham.

Prediction: Spurs 1 Palace 1