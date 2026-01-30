Premier League predictions: Arsenal back to winning ways as Man United continue revival under Michael Carrick

Saturday: Brighton v Everton (7pm kick-off UAE)

Brighton's defeat at Fulham last weekend means the Seagulls have now won just once in 10 league matches and are down to 12th in the table.

Everton are in 10th place, three points and two places ahead of Brighton. Only four teams have sealed more points away from home than the 17 David Moyes' side have racked up so far this season.

Prediction: Brighton 1 Everton 1

Leeds United v Arsenal (7pm)

Leeds drew 1-1 with Everton last time out maintaining a revival that has seen them lose just one match since the start of December, helping the Yorkshiremen pull six points clear of the relegation zone.

Table-toppers Arsenal have seen their lead cut back to four points after going three games without a win, losing 3-2 at home to Manchester United on Sunday. But the Gunners ended their Uefa Champions League group phase with a perfect record of eight wins from eight games after beating Kairat 3-2 midweek.

Prediction: Leeds 1 Arsenal 2

Wolves v Bournemouth (7pm)

Bottom club Wolves' four match unbeaten run came to an end when they lost 2-0 at Manchester City meaning Rob Edwards' side have won just once all season and are 14 points adrift of safety.

Bournemouth have rediscovered a bit of form after a dismal winless run of 11 games with last week's defeat of Liverpool making it seven points from a possible nine for the Cherries who are now in 13th place.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Bournemouth 3

Chelsea v West Ham United (9.30pm)

Chelsea are looking to make it three wins on the spin after beating Brentford and Crystal Palace, lifting them back up to fifth place under new manager Liam Rosenior. They also enjoyed a midweek Champions League victory away to Serie A side Napoli to qualify automatically for the last-16.

West Ham secured three points the second consecutive match when they followed up a win at Tottenham by beating Sunderland at the London Stadium. But the Hammers remain third bottom, five points off safety.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 West Ham 0

Liverpool v Newcastle United (midnight)

Liverpool followed up four draws in a row by losing in added time at Bournemouth which leaves the reigning champions sixth in the standings, 10 points behind Aston Villa and Manchester City, and 14 behind Arsenal. The Merseysiders' 6-0 thrashing of Qarabag on Wednesday secured their spot in the Champions League last-16.

Newcastle lost for first time in four league games when Aston Villa ran out 2-0 winners on Tyneside leaving the Magpies in ninth place, having not won at Anfield in the league since 1995. Eddie Howe's team drew with European champions Paris Saint-Germain midweek which means they face a two-legged play-off to reach the last-16.

Prediction: Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1

Sunday: Aston Villa v Brentford (6pm)

Villa's win at Newcastle last weekend means they remain in third place, level on points with Manchester City. In the Europa League on Thursday, Villa won 3-2 at home against Red Bull Salzburg meaning they finished second in the standings having already qualified for the last-16.

Brentford are looking to avoid a third loss in a row following 2-0 defeats against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest that leaves the Bees eighth in a table where five points separates fourth place from 11th.

Prediction: Villa 2 Brentford 0

Manchester United v Fulham (6pm)

Michael Carrick has made a stellar start to his second United interim-manager reign, defeating Manchester City and Arsenal. The Red Devils are fourth in the table, one point ahead of Chelsea.

Fulham's narrow win over Brighton means the Cottagers have lost just once in eight games and are up to seventh in the standings

Prediction: Man United 3 Fulham 1

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (6pm)

Forest's win away to Brentford made it seven points from three games although they remain one place outside the bottom three, five points ahead of West Ham. In their Europa League game on Thursday, Forest defeated Ferencvaros 4-0.

Palace's nightmare run goes on with last week's home loss to Chelsea making it eight league matches without a win and 11 in all competitions. The Eagles are 15th, eight points clear of the drop zone.

Prediction: Forest 2 Palace 1

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Spurs have not won in five league matches, drawing with second bottom Burnley last weekend. But it's a different story in Europe after they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on Wednesday to qualify for the Champions League last-16.

City are also through to the last-16 after beating Galatasaray which followed hot on the heels of cutting Arsenal's lead down to four points after easing past Wolves.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Man City 3

Monday: Sunderland v Burnley (midnight)

Sunderland are stuck in a mini-slump after last week's loss at West Ham made it one win in seven league games for the Black Cats who are in 11th place. But they remain a formidable team at home with only four teams amassing more than their 23 points.

Burnley were on the brink of recording their first league win in 14 games only to concede in the last minute against Spurs. The Clarets are 10 points off safety.

Prediction: Sunderland 3 Burnley 0