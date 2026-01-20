Alvaro Arbeloa plays peacemaker as Real Madrid deal with fan unrest ahead of Monaco tie

Cutting Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to just a single point should have made last weekend one of celebration for Real Madrid and their supporters.

The 2-0 victory over Levante, coupled with Barca's surprise loss at Real Sociedad that ended the Catalans' 11-match winning run across all competitions, means Los Blancos are now within touching distance of their old rivals.

But the result was completely overshadowed by the preceding seven days of turmoil that saw Madrid beaten in the Spanish Super Cup final by Barca, sack their manager Xabi Alonso and lose to a second division side in the Copa del Rey.

It has certainly been a baptism by fire for new coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who was promoted from the club's B team, Castilla, to replace Alonso, whose reign was brutally ended after less than eight months.

“This club is about winning, winning, and winning again,” said Arbeloa, who has never coached at a higher level than the Madrid youth and B teams, at his unveiling. “When I was a player, I learnt those values from the people in that dressing room. They're still there, and that's what matters.”

On paper, Arbeloa's first game – a Copa del Rey last-16 match against an Albacete side languishing 17th in La Liga 2 – should have been a comfortable introduction.

But his decision to rest Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe backfired spectacularly as Madrid were beaten 3-2 in front of 16,800 fans at Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

“If anyone is responsible and to blame for this outcome, it's clearly me – the one who made the decisions regarding the line-up, how we wanted to play, the substitutions,” said Arbeloa.

“I'm not afraid of failure. I understand anyone who wants to describe this defeat as a failure. Failure is part of the road to success. It will make me better, and it will make us all better.”

The defeat put Arbeloa on the back foot ahead of the Levante game in front of a home crowd still digesting the sudden exit of Alonso, who had arrived with much fanfare from Bayer Leverkusen only in May and had never faced direct criticism from the stands at the Bernabeu.

Rumours had been circulating that some of Madrid's stars were unhappy with the tactics and more structured playing style Alonso had tried to implement. Attacker Vinicius Junior had publicly made clear his displeasure with the coach when he stormed straight down the tunnel after being substituted in the 72nd minute of Madrid's Clasico win over Barcelona. Broadcaster DAZN picked up the Brazilian saying: “Always me! I'm leaving the team! I'm leaving! It's better if I leave, I'm leaving.”

The ensuing apology saw the winger say sorry to “all the Madridistas” as well as “my teammates, the club, and the president” – but notably made no reference to his manager.

Ahead of the cup defeat to Albacete, England international Bellingham released a statement on social media attacking rumours that he was one of the players who had helped get Alonso the sack.

“Until now I've left far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time,” he said on his JB5 app. “Truly feel sorry for the people that hang on to every word of these clowns and their 'sources' … do not believe everything you read.”

But on Saturday, the Madridistas made clear their feelings as they waved white handkerchiefs before kick-off with Vinicius, Bellingham, Federico Valverde and president Florentino Perez targeted with boos and whistles during a goalless first half.

Second-half goals from Mbappe – his 19th in the league this season – and Raul Asencio eased the pressure, but it was the toxic atmosphere that Arbeloa was forced to address, somewhat dampening his 43rd birthday celebrations.

“We didn't have a good week and the fans have every right to show their dissatisfaction,” he said, adding “one of the reasons this club is so great is because of how demanding our fans are."

Arbeloa also questioned the loyalty of those jeering Perez. “I know the source of these chants and campaigns. They come from people who don't like Real Madrid,” he added. “It's a pleasure to have a president who is the most important figure in the history of this club, alongside Santiago Bernabeu.”

Mbappe has since urged the fans to lay off Vinicius, insisting the team's problems were not down to his teammate but more a "collective fault".

"I understand the fans because we're not doing things right," said the French attacker ahead of Tuesday's match at home to Monaco.

"What I didn't like was that if they boo, they should boo the whole team. You shouldn't single out one player. ‌It's not Vini's fault that we're playing the way we are now."

Madrid return to the Bernabeu with the team still sitting in an automatic Uefa Champions League qualification spot, despite losing two of their last three matches in the competition.

But turmoil and toxicity are seemingly the order of the day, something the French visitors will be hoping to exploit in the Spanish capital.