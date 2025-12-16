Manchester City announce revenue of £694.1m despite missing out on silverware

Manchester City have announced the third highest revenues in the club’s history, despite missing out on silverware for the first time in eight years.

The club's annual report, released on Tuesday, revealed revenues of £694.1 million over the 2024/25 period while reporting a loss of £9.9m.

This comes after Pep Guardiola's side missed out on a fifth consecutive Premier League crown after finishing third behind title-winners Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal. They were also narrowly beaten by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

But their third-place league finish did mean City secured Uefa Champions League football for a 15th consecutive campaign.

The report also outlined how the City playing squad was strengthened by the arrival of the likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Nico Gonzalez.

It also highlighted how “the world’s most prolific striker” Erling Haaland had signed a 10-year contract extension with the club and also the exit of Kevin De Bruyne, “one of City’s all-time greats”, and the long-serving football director to , who was replaced by Hugo Viana.

Spanish midfielder Rodri became the first City player to win the Ballon d’Or while Nico O’Reilly became the latest academy graduate to earn a place in Guardiola’s first-team squad.

“I believe that we may look back on this year as one that was pivotal for the ongoing and long-term strengthening of the club,” chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in the report.

“Our focus on continuous improvement did not diminish in any way, and the season saw everyone across the organisation remain committed to the ongoing evolution of Manchester City both on and off the pitch.

“There is no doubt that last season’s football results were less than we had hoped for. There are clear and understood reasons for that, including an unfortunate run of significant injuries, but seasons like this are an inevitable part of the game.

“In the world’s most competitive league, no team can expect to win every year, and I am confident that the lessons from the challenges that we have faced over the last 12 months will only make us stronger as a club and make our future successes even more rewarding.”

The report also spelt out how there has been “significant progress” on the Etihad Stadium's £300m North Stand development, which will open before the end of the 2025/26 season.

“The club’s fundamentals continue to be very strong, and we remain firmly committed to our long-term strategy built on beautiful football, operational excellence, community impact and continuous innovation,” said chief executive Ferran Soriano.

“As a demonstration of this commitment, we saw Erling Haaland and Puma sign long-term contract extensions with the club.

“We endured a difficult season from which we learnt a lot, and whatever success we achieve in the future will be, in part, thanks to the learning and the character we developed under difficult circumstances. 'Win or learn' as we often say to ourselves.

“We look to the future with ambition and determination, convinced that we have the systems, people and culture in place to continue our ambitious journey.”

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

MATCH DETAILS Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum (14), Oxlade-Chamberlain (52) Genk 1 Samatta (40)

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C600rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C500-4%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.9L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh119%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206-cylinder%203-litre%2C%20with%20petrol%20and%20diesel%20variants%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20286hp%20(petrol)%2C%20249hp%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E450Nm%20(petrol)%2C%20550Nm%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EStarting%20at%20%2469%2C800%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Star%20Wars%3A%20Ahsoka%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Various%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rosario%20Dawson%2C%20Natasha%20Liu%20Bordizzo%2C%20Lars%20Mikkelsen%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TOURNAMENT INFO 2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Regional Qualifier

The top three teams progress to the Asia Qualifier Thursday results

UAE beat Kuwait by 86 runs

Qatar beat Bahrain by five wickets

Saudi Arabia beat Maldives by 35 runs Friday fixtures

10am, third-place playoff – Saudi Arabia v Kuwait

3pm, final – UAE v Qatar

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0-litre%20six-cylinder%20turbo%20(BMW%20B58)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20340hp%20at%206%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500Nm%20from%201%2C600-4%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20ZF%208-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100kph%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.2sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20267kph%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh462%2C189%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWarranty%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030-month%2F48%2C000k%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Witcher%20-%20season%20three %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHenry%20Cavill%2C%20Freya%20Allan%2C%20Anya%20Chalotra%3Cstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A