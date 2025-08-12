Uefa Super Cup: PSG seal €66m Illia Zabarnyi deal ahead of clash with Spurs

European champions Paris Saint-Germain have completed a €66 million deal to sign Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi on the eve of their Uefa Super Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

PSG, who face Europa League winners Spurs in Italy on Wednesday, announced the arrival of Zabarnyi in a move reported to be worth an initial €63 million which could rise a further €3m with performance related add-ons.

The Ukrainian international has agreed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 side having joined Bournemouth in January 2023 from Dynamo Kyiv.

He was voted the Cherries supporters' player of the season for the 2023-24 campaign which saw Andoni Iraola's team surpass the club's highest Premier League points total for the second campaign running.

“I'm very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, the best club in the world, with the best project,” the 22-year-old told the Ligue 1 club's website.

The Kiev-born centre-back, who has 49 international caps, becomes PSG's second signing of the summer transfer window after goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier who joined from Lille for €40m.

“I am a kid that is living his dream. Ever since I was small I wanted to play at the very highest level,” Chevalier said after signing. “I’m really delighted to be here. I will wear this shirt with passion and ambition.”

His arrival suggests that Gianluigi Donnarumma's days at PSG are over after the Italian keeper was left out of the squad to take on Premier League side Spurs.

Donnarumma was arguably the best goalkeeper in Europe last season, playing a key role in PSG's Uefa Champions League run that ended with a spectacular 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the final.

But with one year left on his contract, he has so far refused to sign a new deal and PSG appear determined not to let him leave for free at the end of the season, as Kylian Mbappe did when he joined Real Madrid last summer.

PSG will be returning to competitive action for the first time since losing in the Fifa Club World Cup final to Chelsea.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos lifts the trophy after their 5-0 Uefa Champions League final win over Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025. EPA PSG manager Luis Enrique celebrates with the trophy after their stunning win over Inter Milan. AP PSG goalscorers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi with the trophy. PA PSG celebrate after the French club became European champions for the first time in their history. EPA Desire Doue scores Paris Saint-Germain's third goal. Getty Images Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring PSG's fourth goal in Munich. AP Substitute Senny Mayulu scores PSG's fifth goal in the 86th minute. Getty Images Desire Doue celebrates scoring his second and PSG's third goal against Inter Milan in Munich. Getty Images Khvicha Kvaratskhelia slots home PSG's fourth goal in the 73rd minute. Reuters PSG's Desire Doue after scoring his team's second goal in Munich. EPA Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer is wrong-footed by Desire Doue's deflected shot that put PSG two up in Munich. Reuters PSG manager Luis Enrique, left, celebrates after Desire Doue put his team 2-0 ahead. Getty Images Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his PSG's second goal at the Allianz Arena. AP PSG fans set off flares in the stands during the Champions League final. PA Desire Doue scores PSG's second goal - via a deflection off Federico Dimarco (not in picture) - in the 20th minute. AP Inter manager Simone Inzaghi during the final. EPA Achraf Hakimi scores finishes past Inter Milan keeper Yann Sommer. Reuters Achraf Hakimi celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele after putting PSG 1-0 up in the 12th minute. Getty Images Achraf Hakimi side foots past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer to put PSG into an early lead. Getty Images PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi refuses to celebrate in front of the fans of his former club Inter. Getty Images

Tottenham, meanwhile, head into the match having earned their spot by beating Premier League rivals Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Victory in Bilbao – which meant Spurs had ended a 17-year wait for silverware – was not enough to save manager Ange Postecoglou from the sack after a disastrous domestic campaign that saw them finish one spot above the relegation zone in 17th place.

The Australian was replaced by Thomas Frank who left London rivals Brentford after seven years in charge to become Tottenham's fourth permanent manager since June 2021.

And ahead of the Premier League opener at home to Burnley on Saturday, Frank's first competitive match sees them take on Luis Enrique's impressive young side.

The German coach insists he is ready to take on “the best team in Europe” at the Stadio Friuli in Udine.

“We're playing in a final; it's fantastic,” Frank told Uefa.com. “Hopefully we can use some of the experience we have from the last final that the team played against Manchester United.

“[Paris] are the best team in Europe. They won the treble and it looks like they are extremely strong in all 11 starting positions.

“It's a fantastic challenge to have in the first game but, of course, we believe in ourselves. We're going to a final and there will be one objective – try to win it. We don't see it as a test; we see it as two good teams against each other, and we want to win.”

With the likes of defender Kevin Dann (€25m from Lens), winger Mohammed Kudus (€63.8m from West Ham United) and striker Mathys Tel (€35m from Bayern Munich) already on board, Spurs are keen for further signings.

Reports on Tuesday suggest Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze is on their wishlist with Frank keen to strengthen his attacking options after James Maddison was ruled out for a majority of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

England international Eze, 27, scored 14 goals across all competitions for Palace last season, including the FA Cup final winner against Manchester City that sealed a first major trophy for the Eagles.

Brazilian winger Savinho, who started for City in their Wembley defeat to Palace, has also been linked with a move to the South London club.

