King Charles salutes Lionesses after England's historic Euro 2025 victory

King Charles III led the tributes to England's history-making Lionesses after they won the Women's Euro 2025 title in a dramatic final against Spain on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman's side held their nerve to survive a tense penalty shoot-out as Chloe Kelly scored the decisive spot-kick in Basel after two crucial saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Alessia Russo's second-half equaliser had revived England's bid to retain the Euro title after Mariona Caldentey's 25th minute opener for Spain.

Kelly's winning kick sparked celebrations across England, while the Prince of Wales and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined the party in the stands at St Jakob-Park.

Prince William celebrated with his daughter Princess Charlotte before congratulating England's players on the pitch.

“What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England,” William and Charlotte said in a joint statement on X.

England's 3-1 shoot-out victory avenged their 2023 Women's World Cup final loss against Spain in Australia.

King Charles saluted Wiegman's team for their cathartic win, and immediately set their next target as he urged them to win the World Cup in 2027.

“This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025,” the King wrote on social media.

“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home'.

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration.

“Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can!”

Kelly is clutch for Lionesses

Kelly was England's hero again, setting up the equaliser in the final before coolly firing home the winning spot kick in the shoot-out.

The 27-year-old is establishing herself as a player for the big occasions.

“I just came on to the pitch and wanted to make something happen,” Kelly said. “I actually missed three penalties in training yesterday. I’m really proud to be English right now.”

It was back-to-back European trophies for England and yet another final that Kelly had a huge impact on after coming on as a substitute during the Euro 2022 trophy match and scoring the winner against Germany in extra time to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Kelly has also been one of England’s super subs at Euro 2025.

Against Sweden in the quarter-finals, she was brought on in the 78th minute with England trailing 2-0 and had an immediate impact, whipping in two pinpoint crosses for Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang to score and take the match to extra time – with England winning on penalties.

Then came Italy in the semi-finals and another Kelly-inspired England fightback. She scored the decisive goal in the 119th minute, shooting home the rebound after Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani saved her penalty kick.

“I was adamant I was not missing two on the bounce,” Kelly said on Sunday.

Wiegman praises 'chaotic' triumph

England coach Wiegman said she was proud of her team's “incredible” achievement.

Defending champions England made an inauspicious start to Euro 2025 in Switzerland when they lost to France, but bounced back to avenge their 2023 World Cup final defeat to Spain.

“I just can't believe it. I have a medal around my neck and we have a trophy,” Wiegman told the BBC. “It has been the most chaotic tournament on the pitch – all the challenges we had on the pitch against our opponent.

“From the first game it was chaos. Losing your first game and becoming European champions is incredible. Football is chaos.

“We said we can win by any means and that's what we have shown again today. I am so proud of the team and the staff. It is incredible."

Remarkably, England's Dutch coach has reached the final of all five major tournaments she has managed at, and has now won three Euros in a row, doing so with the Netherlands in 2017 and then with the Lionesses in 2022 and 2025.

Sandwiched in between those successes were World Cup final defeats to the USA, with the Netherlands in 2019, and against Spain with England two years ago.

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMaly%20Tech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mo%20Ibrahim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%20International%20Financial%20Centre%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.6%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2015%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%2C%20planning%20first%20seed%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GCC-based%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance %3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

Brief scoreline: Wolves 3 Neves 28', Doherty 37', Jota 45' 2 Arsenal 1 Papastathopoulos 80'

RoboCop%3A%20Rogue%20City %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETeyon%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENacon%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%205%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20X%2FS%20and%20PC%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20NOTHING%20PHONE%20(2a) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%E2%80%9D%20flexible%20Amoled%2C%202412%20x%201080%2C%20394ppi%2C%20120Hz%2C%20Corning%20Gorilla%20Glass%205%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MediaTek%20Dimensity%207200%20Pro%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2014%2C%20Nothing%20OS%202.5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2050MP%20main%2C%20f%2F1.88%20%2B%2050MP%20ultra-wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3B%20OIS%2C%20EIS%2C%20auto-focus%2C%20ultra%20XDR%2C%20night%20mode%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2060fps%3B%20slo-mo%20full-HD%20at%20120fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2032MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205000mAh%3B%2050%25%20in%2030%20mins%20w%2F%2045w%20charger%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Google%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fingerprint%2C%20face%20unlock%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP54%2C%20limited%20protection%20from%20water%2Fdust%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual-nano%20SIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Black%2C%20milk%2C%20white%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nothing%20Phone%20(2a)%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%20pre-applied%20screen%20protector%2C%20SIM%20tray%20ejector%20tool%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%20(UAE)%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh1%2C199%20(8GB%2F128GB)%20%2F%20Dh1%2C399%20(12GB%2F256GB)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE%20STRANGERS'%20CASE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Brandt%20Andersen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOmar%20Sy%2C%20Jason%20Beghe%2C%20Angeliki%20Papoulia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A