Man City v Al Hilal Club World Cup talking points: Inzaghi v Guardiola, weather woes, injury blows

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal continue their Fifa Club World Cup campaign on Tuesday when they face Manchester City in the last-16.

The game kicks-off 5am on Tuesday (UAE time) at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando with the winner taking on either Inter Milan or Fluminense in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City finished top of Group G after winning all three of their matches while Hilal qualified for the knockout stages having finished second behind Real Madrid in Group H.

We pick out the main talking points ahead of the last-16 clash.

Can Inzaghi gain revenge over 'inspiration' Guardiola?

Al Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi will once again be going head-to-head with Pep Guardiola, someone he has just described as “the best coach” in modern football.

It will be the third time the pair have clashed in recent years. In 2023, Guardiola's City secured their first Uefa Champions League crown when they defeated Inzaghi's Inter Milan 1-0 in Instanbul on the way to a historic treble.

Then last September, the two teams played out a goalless draw in a group stage match at the Etihad Stadium, in a campaign which would end with Inter again losing in the final – this time a 5-0 battering by Paris Saint-Germain.

Inzaghi insisted on Monday that Inter “deserved more” in that final defeat in Turkey but made clear his admiration for his managerial counterpart that night.

“I believe every coach that starts to train considers Guardiola an inspiration,” said Inzaghi. “I believe there was football before and there will be after Guardiola, but he developed a new philosophy of football and a new way of playing.

“I believe he is the best coach over the last 20-25 years and is a great example for us as a coach.”

Will weather delay the game?

Managers at the tournament have so far voiced their concerns over weather, extreme heat and player welfare.

There were five delays in group stage matches due to weather warnings as temperatures rose well over 32ºC, while Chelsea's extra-time last-16 victory over Benfica lasted more than four hours.

With just four minutes left, the match in Charlotte was halted and then delayed nearly two hours due to threat of thunderstorms and the 'seek cover' protocols which kick in when a lightning strike occurs within an eight-mile radius.

“For me personally, it's not football. I think it's a joke. It's not football,” said Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca after the game.

“If you suspend seven or eight games, that means that probably this is not the right place to do this competition.”

But City boss Guardiola insists the threat of delays is not a concern. “If it is [suspended] here the same reason as why they suspend the other one, I will go inside and we will continue to be active and play again,” insisted the Spaniard on Monday.

“It is not the ideal situation but I grew up to understand not to be worried about the situations that I can't control. So, no problem.”

The group-stage match between Benfica and Auckland City in Orlando was delayed due to a weather warning. EPA

Have Man City hit top gear in the US?

After a frustrating season domestically, City have hit the ground running out in the United States.

After easing past Wydad Casablanca 2-0 in their opener, City then ruthlessly disposed of Al Ain – smashing six unanswered goals past the hapless UAE outfit, including four by half-time.

But it was against Serie A giants Juventus in their final Group G clash that City sent out a warning to Club World Cup opponents that the team is firing on all cylinders once again following a 5-2 win.

With the arrivals of Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in January, followed Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli this summer, it feels like a new era has begun at the club.

“We're still early in the season, but I think the energy is different,” said Matheus Nunes, who started at right-back against Juventus. “Last year we were a little down in terms of spirit, but we know what it means to play for Manchester City and this season that's definitely going to change.

“What I like most about this tournament is that we entered all the games to win and it has to be that way until the final.”

Can Al Hilal overcome injury blows?

It has already been a memorable tournament for 19-time Saudi champions and four-time Asian Champions League winners Al Hilal.

A thoroughly deserved draw with mighty Real Madrid started their campaign with a bang and, after a battling point against Austria's Red Bull Salzburg, Inzaghi's side then defeated Pachuca 2-0 to seal their last-16 place.

“We were not coming here just to have fun, we were coming here to play a Club World Cup and we wanted to reach this stage,” said Inzaghi after securing their place in the knockout stages.

“Now we’ll have to play against Manchester City … one of the greatest teams in the world. These are the games where you can improve and mature as a team, so I’m very proud.”

But the SPL side have suffered a double blow ahead of the game. Prolific Serbian striker Aleksandr Mitrovic has yet to kick a ball in the US due to a calf problem and will not be fit to take on City.

And captain Salem Al Dawsari – who scored in the win over Pachuca – will also be missing after being ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury.

