Poor turnout in Atlanta as Chelsea ease to victory over LAFC but Boca bring the noise to Miami

Chelsea began their quest to conquer Fifa’s expanded Club World Cup with a workmanlike 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC on Monday, though the low-key atmosphere at a near-empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta failed to match the occasion.

Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez ensured Enzo Maresca’s side opened their Group D account with three points, but almost 50,000 of the stadium’s 71,000 seats went unused – an awkward reminder of the tournament's teething problems in its first edition as a 32-team event.

Neto struck midway through the first half after an incisive ball from Nicolas Jackson carved LAFC open. The Portuguese winger still had plenty to do, but left defender Ryan Hollingshead in his wake with a quick shimmy before thumping past veteran Hugo Lloris at the near post.

Despite a smattering of LAFC ultras doing their best to inject life into the atmosphere behind Lloris’ goal, the echo inside the vast domed stadium underscored an uncomfortable truth for organisers: Monday afternoon in mid-June is not prime football real estate in the United States.

“The environment was a bit strange, the stadium was almost empty,” Maresca admitted afterwards. “But the performance was there, and that’s most important.”

The Chelsea coach said his team had expected a larger crowd, but were hopeful they would get that in their second game against Flamengo of Brazil in Philadelphia.

"We prepared this game also thinking that the environment was a bit different, but no doubt that the next one will be a nice one, because we know that the Brazilian teams, they always bring many, many fans," he added.

New arrival Liam Delap, a summer signing from Ipswich Town, came off the bench after the hour mark and made an instant impact, teeing up Fernandez for Chelsea’s second. The Argentine arrived at the back post to calmly dispatch the striker’s low cross past Lloris and seal the result.

“The good thing about Liam is he knows the way we want to play, so the process is quite quick,” said Maresca of the 21-year-old forward. “He had an impact today and that’s encouraging.”

Chelsea, fresh off a Uefa Conference League triumph and Champions League qualification, look eager to reassert their status among the European elite. But while their performance showed promise, the occasion was less flattering for Fifa’s vision of a global club spectacle.

LAFC were only added to the competition at the last moment, replacing banned Mexican side Club Leon in May. As a result, all their group games are being played away from home, stripping the match of a true local connection.

The 3pm kick-off did little to help. Though Atlanta United regularly draw MLS-record crowds, few locals appeared willing – or able – to spend a Monday afternoon at the stadium, especially one chosen more for a UK television audience than American convenience.

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo declined to be drawn into criticism of the poor turnout. “Regarding crowds, I think it’s different for each game. We should wait until the end of the tournament to form an opinion about it as a whole,” he said.

The Californians improved after the break, especially following the introduction of former Chelsea man Olivier Giroud. They came close to levelling when Denis Bouanga tested Robert Sanchez, but Chelsea’s goalkeeper stood tall.

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, Flamengo opened their Group D account with an impressive 2-0 win over Esperance de Tunis. Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Luiz Araujo struck either side of half time, with former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho providing an assist on debut after joining from Arsenal earlier this month.

Flamengo and Chelsea now meet on Friday in what promises to be the marquee matchup of the group stage, with a semi-final berth likely at stake. LAFC and Esperance, both pointless, will look to keep their slim hopes alive in Nashville.

Boca fans bring noise to Miami

Goals from two Argentina internationals denied Boca Juniors victory over Benfica on Monday, as the Buenos Aires side were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in a stormy Club World Cup Group C clash.

An Angel Di Maria penalty on the stroke of half time and an 86th-minute header from Nicolas Otamendi earned the 10-man Lisbon side a point from a fiercely contested encounter in what was a de facto home game for Boca.

The Argentine club had led 2-0 thanks to goals from Miguel Merentiel and Rodrigo Battaglia and looked set for a night of celebration after Benfica went down to 10 men in the 72nd minute.

Boca fans had taken over Miami Beach over the weekend, thousands of them gathering on the seafront for a traditional 'banderazo', singing, drinking and waving flags for hours in the searing heat.

A video of Boca fans jumping and chanting in a local Walmart supermarket, to the bemusement of regular shoppers, had captured the mood, but it was nothing compared to the atmosphere at Hard Rock Stadium.

The home of the Miami Dolphins was turned into a Bombonera by the beach, with 90% of the 55,574 crowd decked out in blue and yellow and bringing a level of constant noise rarely, if ever, heard for NFL games.

When the action got underway it was clear that the enthusiasm from the stands was going to be matched on the field with Boca confirming the feeling that South American clubs in this tournament are out to prove a point against European opponents.

